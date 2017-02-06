Randee Heuer Peters, 67

Randee Heuer Peters of Hawarden, Iowa died on Friday, February 3, 2017 at her residence in Hawarden.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Trinity Lutheran Church LCMS in Hawarden with Rev. Michael Boothby officiating. A luncheon at the Hawarden Community Center will follow the funeral service. The procession to the Grace Hill Cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. from the Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church LCMS in Hawarden. The family prefers memorials to the Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies Aide or the West Sioux Educational Foundation. Condolences may be sent to porterfuneralhomes.com.

Randee Heuer Peters was born July 4, 1949 in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of Ellis George and Iona Darlene “Donnie” (Heuer) Wood. She graduated from West Sioux High School in 1967 and attended Augustana College.

Randee married Denny Peters on August 28, 1970 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden. In 1971 they moved to Albert City, Iowa and returned to Hawarden in 1973. Randee worked as a physical therapy assistant at the Hawarden Community Hospital and did interior decorating. She was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, was on the Altar Guild, helped with funerals, and decorating the church basement.

Randee enjoyed cooking, decorating, cutting hair, and mowing the grass around their home. She was often found shopping with friends. She was often dressing up as different characters for holidays and other social events. Randee greatly enjoyed watching her children, and then grandchildren in all sporting activities. She loved playing spoons and cards and riding in the golf cart with her grandkids, and dearly loved all her family members.

She is survived by her husband, Denny; two children, Abby and husband Rob Maynard and their children, Kaleb, Kwincie, Kacie, and Karsen of Sioux City, Iowa, and Bill and wife JoAnn Peters and their children, Lathen and Elli of Hinton, Iowa; sister, Kay and husband Jack Borchers of Hawarden; Denny’s siblings, Ron (Sheryl) Peters of Sibley, Iowa, Dave (Carole) Peters of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Patty (Larry) Holm of White House, Texas, and Bob (Linda) Peters of St. Petersburg, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many great friends.

Randee was preceded in death by her parents, George and Donnie Wood; Denny’s parents, Walt and Mildred Peters; and her brother, Stuart Wood.