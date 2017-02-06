Leeann Louise Burcham-Nielsen, 59

Leeann Louise Burcham-Nielsen passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at her home in Akron, Iowa. Memorial Services were held February 6, 2017, at the Crescent Park United Methodist Church in Sioux City, IA, with Reverend Scott Squires officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel has assisted the family with arrangements.

Leeann Louise Burcham was born on June 28, 1957, in Akron to Harold and Mary (Lackman) Burcham. She grew up in the Sioux City and Westfield areas, graduating from Westfield High School in 1975. After high school, she attended Western Iowa Tech Community College, where she enrolled in business classes. Later she received her Activity Director certification from Community Lakes College in Sheldon, Iowa.

Leeann worked in long-term care at various institutions for 25 years, and at the time of her death was working in Activities at The Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa. She was a supporter of The Anti-Bully Association as well as The June Nylan Cancer Center.

Leeann married Timm Banks in 1977. The couple had two daughters, Erika Banks of Iowa City, Iowa, and Ashley Gnewuch of Bloomfield, Iowa, before later divorcing. Leeann was a member of the Methodist faith and grew from her spirituality. She loved and enjoyed her family, her children, and her work.

Leeann is survived by: her parents, Harold and Mary; her sister, Bonnie (Rusty) Harper of Pasco, Washington; her two daughters, Erika (Eric) Banks-Jones and Ashley (Josh) Gnewuch; her granddaughter Mckynley Gnewuch; her very special Aunt Edna Frisch of Akron; her dearly beloved soulmate Jonathon Banks of Akron; and many special friends.

Leeann was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Doris (Bunch) Lackman; her paternal grandparents Harold and Odessa (Heron) Burcham; two nephews, Chris and Jamie Sandbeck; a very special uncle, Lauren Frisch, as well as Bob Lackman and Leland Burcham.