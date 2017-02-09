Side by side for nearly 60 years

By Julie Ann Madden

Sixty years after the fact this couple feels her bosses set them up.

She was teaching at Mt. Hope Country School, and he was a Korean War soldier who had just returned home to Union County, S.D. in 1957.

School board members Ray Andresen, John Frisk and Henry Willms asked him to share his military story and slide show at a Parent-Teachers Association meeting.

Of course, the young teacher and her two daughters attended the event.

“I was 28, unmarried and available,” said retired farmer Dennis Hultgren of Alcester, S.D. “I had good friends in that area and a slide show about Korea and my time there.”

“Nelda was nice looking, smart and a hard worker,” said Dennis.

Nelda thought he was polite and he was good with her daughters, Nancy, age 6, and Jean, age 4.

That night Nancy crawled on his lap when she discovered he had pieces of gum but when a relative later told the girls he was the man who was going to take their mother from them, the girls made mud pies in the roadway, hoping his Dodge Coronet would get stuck and their mother wouldn’t leave.

It didn’t work though as Nelda and Dennis dated just a few months, going to movies and even to the Ice Follies, before he proposed.

Dennis asked Nelda if she’d marry him before he went and bought her a ring.

As soon as she agreed, Dennis went to Sioux City and picked out an engagement ring with a large diamond with four small diamonds around it and a matching wedding band.

“We were both mature enough,” said Dennis whose military task had been to prepare fellow comrades’ bodies for shipment home for burial. “We weren’t 16 or 17 year-old kids.”

They fixed up a little house on the Hultgren family’s farmstead next to the family home where his mother lived.

The two were married Aug. 3, 1957, by Rev. David Roy at Union Creek Lutheran Church near Akron. His best man was Vernold Olson and her maid of honor was Vanita Meske. Her daughters were flower girls.

The church was full to bursting with family and friends on their wedding day and included a reception in the church basement before the newlyweds went on a wedding trip to Okoboji.

They returned home and began a busy life of farming. Eventually, Nelda earned her bachelor’s degree in education and resumed teaching.

After they married, Dennis adopted the girls, and they had two more children. Their children are Nancy and Willard Forsythe of Akron; Jean and Dene Doty of Alcester; Jahn and his wife, Colleen of Florence, S.C.; and Ruth and her husband, Scott Henneman of Omaha, Neb. The Hultgrens have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Their first Valentine’s Day came and went — neither’s keen on the holiday.

“We’re too busy doing other things,” said Dennis, noting they celebrate anniversaries and farm ownership milestones.

“We’ve always done everything together,” said Nelda.

Both were active members of the Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post No. 186 and its Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Alcester and in their church.

She turned 86 on Feb. 5, and he’s 88 now.

“The most important decision you make in your life is who you marry,” said Dennis. “Be kind to each other. Never shout at each other.”

“It’s important to be together a lot,” he added. “Go to church every Sunday.”

“We never missed a Sunday of church,” said Nelda. “We still rarely miss. Be active in your community.”

“Trust each other,” she added. “Show respect for everything.”

“We’ve had a pretty good life,” said Dennis.

“A lot of hard work, too,” said Nelda.

“Young love is different from old love,” said Dennis. “You have to keep it going.”

And that’s just what the Hultgrens are doing. They are planning on marking their 60th anniversary this August.