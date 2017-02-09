Living their wedding vows: In sickness and health

By Julie Ann Madden

“You should date my brother,” the late Christopher Walrod kept telling a residential counselor at Opportunities Unlimited in Sioux City where he lived.

“No, I have a boyfriend,” the worker would respond.

But his brother was right. By their second date, Bobby Walrod knew she was the one.

They both were resident counselors but worked in different Opportunities Unlimited homes. However, they finally met at the Plymouth County Fair in 2001 and exchanged phone numbers.

“She was gorgeous,” Bobby told The Akron Hometowner, “ and I was persistent.”

“He was always funny, very quick-witted,” said Christy Kessenich.

“If you say so,” responded Bobby.

“He was always there for me,” said Christy. “Made me laugh. Had my back.”

On their second date, Christy and Bobby spent the entire night talking, and when he went home, he told his mother, “She’s the one.”

For their first Valentine’s Day in 2002, Bobby gave Christy a necklace and she still often wears it today — 15 years later.

They dated about two years before Bobby planned to pop the question but Christy admits she messed the proposal up.

She was going to college and working a double shift on “the day.” Bobby figured he had plenty of time to get it all set up just as he wanted since she’d be working late, then Christy got off work early.

She immediately said, “Yes.”

They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Le Mars on July 9, 2005, and spent their honeymoon fishing at Granite Falls, Minn.

“The wedding was perfect,” said Bobby, and Christy agreed, saying it was filled with “all our great family and friends.”

“We are both very blessed to have supportive parents,” said Christy. “I think that is so important in a relationship.”

“We did everything together,” she said.

“We’re honest with each other,” said Bobby.

“We talked all the time,” said Christy.

“Marriage is pretty easy when you marry your best friend,” said Bobby, advising those thinking of marrying to not have children right away. “Get to know each other first. I enjoyed the time we had just us.”

“Just make lots of memories,” said Christy.

“Take lots of photos,” said Bobby. “Live every day like it’s your last.”

And that’s just what the couple is doing — living their wedding vow, “in sickness and health, til death do us part.

Bobby, age 34, suffers from an incurable degenerative disorder and has been a resident of the Akron Care Center since Jan. 5, 2016.

Christy and their daughters, Delaney, age 8; and Ally, age 6, spend most of their time with Bobby.

“We’re blessed with amazing family and friends,” said Christy. “It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to help and support us.”

“We’ve gone through a lot of crazy times,” said Christy.

“Keep your head up,” is advice Bobby would give to couples facing a terminal illness. “Look to God, not turn away.”

“We both have a strong faith and push each other,” said Christy.

“Don’t forget Valentine’s Day,” added Bobby, who gets whatever fishing, hunting or sports items he asks for.

And Christy usually receives flowers, candles and such.

With Valentine’s Day next week, there may just be a few gifts found under the Valentine tree in Bobby’s room.

But no one’s Valentine’s Day gift will be as great as the love vibes people feel when they walk into the Walrods’ presence.