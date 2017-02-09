Akron Chamber holds ‘Love Your Town’ drawing

One way to “Love Your Town” is by supporting local businesses and organizations.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Love Your Town” drawing.

Chamber members are giving their customers the opportunity to earn back some of the money they spend — by entering their sales receipts into a drawing with winners getting up to $200 in Chamber Bucks.

The “Love Your Town” Receipt Rebate goes through Feb. 23.

Ten winning receipts will be drawn on Feb. 24 and the winners will receive the amount of their sales receipts up to a maximum of $200 in Chamber Bucks.