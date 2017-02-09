MS Wrestlers compete at West Monona

By: Casey Wall

The Akron-Westfield middle school wrestling team competed on January 31 at West Monona.

The schools in attendance included A-W, Lawton-Bronson, Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbine, Ridge View, River Valley, MVAO, and West Monona.

Akron-Westfield’s stats in the end were: Jader Briggs with 1 win and 1 loss; Landyn Vossberg with 2 wins; Riley Ericson with 2 losses; Garrett Rush 1 win and one loss; Tanner Derochie with 2 wins; Jacob Hankins with 2 wins; Kyle Welch with 1 win 1 loss; Haden McMahon with 2 losses; Bryce Stowe with 2 losses; Nola Schierling with 2 losses; Bryce Jurgensen with 2 wins; Cade Walkingstick with 2 wins; and Carson James 1 win and 1 loss.

Overall it was a very successful day!