Senior Spotlight

Eric

Cottrell

By: Autumn Stowe

Eric Cottrell, son of Jason and Paula Cottrell, was born on December 13, 1998, in Sioux City. Nicknamed “Co-Trail”, Eric has two siblings, Shawn and Austin.

Eric’s favorite childhood memory is having a dirt track and racing four wheelers and go-carts with his brothers.

Eric is involved in football, choir, and theatre. He enjoys hunting, writing stories, and reading.

Eric’s favorite movies include anything except Titanic, and his favorite musicians are Of Mice & Men, Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, and Frank Sinatra.

When he was younger, Eric imagined himself becoming an author and scientist all in one, but now plans to attend college and eventually become a history teacher.

Eric has been most inspired by Kent Johnson, “By just being good old (emphasis on old) Kent.”

Eric is currently employed at Bomgaars in Hawarden, Iowa.

Eric’s most memorable moment is working for three years with Michael Ford and Nick Schnell to finally get to NHD Nationals, and hearing their names announced as one of the two documentaries going. Also, Eric’s most embarrassing moment is having his eyebrows shaved off right before NHD Nationals.

Cottrell’s favorite thing about high school is how rowdy and fun spirit week is, and the football games every Friday in the fall. His favorite sport is football, and Eric considers his greatest high school achievement to be being a part of the A-W football team.

If able to relive any moment in his life, Eric would relive that day at football practice when Kent Johnson fell into a huge mud puddle.

Eric’s favorite excuse for being late to class is, “I was attacked by Mongolian warriors,” and his favorite excuse for not completing homework is, “I was in Arizona.”

Eric’s biggest regret of high school is slacking off so bad in his junior year, and if he could offer the underclassmen advice it would be, “Get your homework done and don’t disappear every month to go to Arizona.”

Eric’s favorite classes are Kent Johnson’s classes, because he thought they were easy and fun, and seeing other people struggle was entertaining.

Eric’s favorite saying is, “Oh yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it you can either run from it, or learn from it.” – Rafiki, The Lion King