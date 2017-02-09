MS Girls Basketball continues to win

By: Ean Beavers

On January 26, the MS girls basketball team played against Hinton.

The seventh grade girls won their game, by a score of 37-28. Leading scorers were Jadin Hartman with 14 points, 5 steals, and 2 rebounds; Natalie Nielsen with 13 points and 10 rebounds; and Chloee Colt had 11 points, 3 steals, and 5 rebounds.

By: Ean Beavers

On January 23, the seventh grade girls basketball team lost to MMC-RU by a score of 37-25. Our leading scorers were Chloee Colt, with 10 points and 2 steals, and Natalie Nielson, with 4 points, 2 steals, and a rebound.

In the eighth grade, the Westerners won 33-20. The leading scorers were Mckenna Henrich with 16 points, 4 steals, and 2 rebounds; Elise Knapp with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

By: Nicole Varns

On January 31, the 7th and 8th grade girls played Siouxland Community Christian.

The 7th graders won 23 to 9. The leading scorers were Chloee Colt with 4 points and 2 steals; Aubie Hartman with 2 points and 5 rebounds; Taryn Wilken with 4 points; Sabrina Gutierrez with 7 points and 5 rebounds; Natalie Nielsen with 4 points and 7 rebounds; and Jadin Hartman with 2 points.

The 8th grade girls won 34 to 12. Leading scores were McKenna Henrich with 10 points and 8 rebounds; Elise Knapp with 6 points and 6 rebounds; Tori Nemesio with 8 points and 5 rebounds; Hailey Wilken with 6 points; and Sophie Knuth with 4 points.