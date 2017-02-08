Comeback kids Briggs, Berg join Henrich as sectional champs

By Steve Peterson

Two comebacks and a newcomer before the season started but now a team leader led Akron-Westfield’s trio of champions at the Class 1A Sectional No. 7 tournament Feb. 4 at West Lyon.

A-W first-place District qualifiers were senior Skyler Briggs at 132 pounds; senior Sebastian Berg at 152 pounds and sophomore John Henrich at 160 pounds.

Westerners’ second-place finishers were junior AJ Nemesio at 145 pounds; senior Daniel Martinsen at 170 pounds; junior Christian Wolthuizen at 182 pounds; and senior Montana Jackson at 285 pounds.

The seven will go on to the Class 1A District meet Feb. 11 at Okoboji High School, Milford. The district meet starts at Noon. District first and second place finishers in each weight class qualify for the State Meet, which is Feb. 16 – 18 in Des Moines.

Comeback Kids

Briggs and Berg are A-W’s comeback kids while Henrich continued his unbeaten season in his first year on the mats at A-W.

“You never know at the sectional meet. I thought we had things lined up well. I could not have been more pleased,” said A-W Head Coach Dustin Meinen.

Briggs returned to the lineup. He had injured a wrist on this season’s opening night.

“I was ecstatic when the doctor said I could wrestle this week. It was the best feeling. I’ve been practicing for a month now,” said Briggs, a state qualifier last year at 138 pounds.

“I worked with a lot of hand-grips (during rehab),” said Briggs.

“It’s great having Briggs back and to have him have that opportunity to get to state,” said Meinen.

Berg qualified for state as a sophomore but injured a knee and had to miss his junior season.

“I came to open mat sessions. I attended Morningside College’s wrestling academy which really helped,” said Berg.

Berg found his love of wrestling in his eighth grade year, one year after he moved from Sioux City East.

“Berg was a little ill this week and to work through it was big,” said Meinen.

Henrich stays perfect

Henrich kept his unbeaten record going with three more wins at the sectional. Henrich, who came to A-W after finishing third as a freshman at the South Dakota Activities Association Meet for Rapid City Stevens, is 40-0.

“Just go out and wrestle smart. I try to stay under control,” said Henrich.

“John is pretty motivated now,” said Meinen.

Second Place Qualifiers

“Nemesio, the last couple of weeks, has been wrestling his best,” said the coach.

“Martinsen looked tough the whole finals match,” said Meinen, “and Wolthuizen had another good solid tournament.”

“Jackson did well in the semifinals in a weight class with a lot of good kids,” said Meinen.

Team Standings

A-W finished third of the seven teams at the West Lyon sectional with 163.5 points. Sibley-Ocheyedan (S-O) with 245 points and West Sioux (WS) moved on to the dual team tournament with 209 points. A-W faced: West Lyon (WL), 154.5 points; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (HMS), 135; Western Christian (WC), 112 and Kingsley-Pierson (K-P), 38.

Results

Champions

At 132 pounds: Briggs beat Easton Thorn (HMS) in a fall in 1:44 and beat Stefan Van Beek (WL) in a major decision, 13-2. Briggs has a 5-1 record.

At 152 pounds: Berg beat Trevor Schuller (WS), in a fall in 3:03 and beat Lincoln Oostenink (WC) in a fall in 5:12. Berg has a record of 33-10.

At 160 pounds: Henrich beat Isaac Aeschliman (WL) in a fall in 0:34 and beat Garrett Sayler (SO) in a decision, 7-0.

Second Place Finishes

At 145 pounds: Nemesio beat Colton Younie (HMS) in a technical fall, 16-0; lost to Dylan Schuck (S-O) in a fall in 1:23.

At 170 pounds: Martinsen beat Jayd Payne (WL) in a major decision, 12-2; lost to Trent Kruger (S-O) in a fall in 2:28. Martinsen has a 29-7 record.

At 182 pounds: Wolthuizen beat Alberto Ortiz (S-0) in a decision, 8-5 and lost to Neddy Montes (WS) in a fall in 5:41. Wolthuizen has a 21-12 record.

At 285 pounds: Jackson beat Spencer Cox (WC) in a decision, 3-0, and lost to Matt Naig (S-O) in a fall in 3:15. Jackson has a 25-3 record.

Third Place

At 123 pounds: Hunter Walkingstick, a freshman, lost to William Kooi (WL) in a decision, 6-1; beat Mario Martinez (S-O) in a decision, 8-3 in the third place match.

Fifth Place

At 138 pounds: Jeremy Bosse lost to Kory Van Oort (WS) in a fall in 0:51. Bosse had two byes and finished fifth. Bosse, a freshman, has a 6-28 record.

Other Results

At 220 pounds, Logan Smith, a freshman, lost to Darlyn Marquez (WS) in a fall in 2:48; lost to Mitch Trejo (K-P) in a fall in 0:56. Smith has a 4-22 record.