Falcons advance to team duals; four sectional champs

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux’s wrestling team advanced four champions and two second-place winners to the Class 1A individual District Tournament from the individual Sectional Tournament at West Lyon Feb. 4.

The Falcons started with championships from Adam Allard at 106 pounds and Dillon Lynott at 113 pounds. Kory Van Oort won at 138 pounds and Neddy Montes was the champion at 182 pounds.

Finishing second for the Falcons were Seth Salker at 120 pounds and Trevor Schuller at 152 pounds.

The Falcons finished second to Sibley-Ocheyedan (S-O) with 209 points to the winners’ 245. Each team advanced to the team duals Feb. 7 at Sibley-Ocheyedan.

WS faced Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire and Sibley-Ocheyedan faced Emmetsburg with the winners clashing in the second round that night.

The round champion goes on to the State Duals Tournament in Des Moines Feb. 15.

The top two individuals in each weight class at individual district advance to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena Feb. 16 – 18.

“This year has been a building block for the future. I think we are wrestling our best at the end of the season,” said West Sioux Head Coach Mark Van Oort.

“It was interesting to see how well Allard reacted when he had a six-minute match,” said Van Oort. “He has not had a lot of them. That is good for him to build on for the district tournament as he has a 39-1 record.”

“After the first round we motivated Lynott to find some offense and believe in himself,” said the coach, “and he did. He came out stronger and took charge. He faced a good, scrappy kid in the finals and he did what he needed to do.”

“Kory (Van Oort) was in full control early in his matches,” added the coach. “His motto all year has been to put the trust in the work. He is wrestling with a lot of confidence now. It is something to build on as he won by three falls.”

“Montes is a kid who sometimes gets overlooked but we know how powerful he is,” said Van Oort.

Salker qualified with a second at 120 pounds. “With Seth it is not always pretty but this time of year it is about winning,” said Van Oort. “He got caught in a cradle move but fought through it.”

Trevor Schuller qualified in a wrestle back match for second place. “He made some mistakes against Akron-Westfield’s Sebastian Berg, who won the class, but then gave himself a chance to win in the back side,” said Van Oort.

West Sioux also faced at West Lyon.

Team results were Sibley-Ocheyedan (S-O), 245 points; West Sioux (WS), 209 points; Akron-Westfield (A-W), 163.5 points; West Lyon (WL), 154.5 points; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (HMS), 135; Western Christian (WC), 112 and Kingsley-Pierson (K-P), 38.

Results

Champions

At 113 pounds: Allard, a freshman, beat Matt Meyers (HMS) in a fall in 0:17; beat Jose Flores (S-O) in a major decision, 12-0.

At 113 pounds: Lynott beat Rio Prescott (HMS) in a fall in 3:00; beat Mario Martinez (S-O) in a fall in 3:56 and beat William Kooi (WL) in a fall in 3:13. The freshman had a 33-13 record.

At 138 pounds: Van Oort beat Jeremy Bosse (A-W) in a fall in 0:51; beat Cody Hout (S-O) in a fall in 1:21 and beat Payton Klarenbeek (WL) in a fall in 1:34. Van Oort, a sophomore, had a 38-5 record.

At 182 pounds: Montes beat Daniel Donovan (WC) in a fall in 3:27; beat Christian Wolthuizen (A-W) in a fall in 5:41. Monte, a sophomore, had a 16-7 record.

Second Place

At 120 pounds: Salker beat Chase Verbrugge (WC) in a decision, 8-5; lost to Trey Schuck (S-O) in a fall in 5:01. Salker had a 32-13 record.

At 152 pounds: Trevor Schuller lost to Sebastian Berg (A-W) in a fall in 3:02; beat Alex Hanner (K-P) in a major decision, 16-8; and beat Lincoln Oostenink (WC) in a decision, 6-2. Trevor Schuller, a freshman, had a record of 27-20.

Third Place

At 133 pounds: Brandon Schuller lost to Stefan Van Beek (WL) in a fall in 3:02; beat Easton Thorn (HMS) in a fall in 1:07.

At 160 pounds: Kyler Bak lost to Garrett Sayler (S-O) in a fall in 0:15; beat Isaac Aeschliman (WL) in a fall in 1:26. Bak, a freshman, had a 17-15 record.

At 195 pounds: Michael Trageser lost to Dylan Hoyser (WL) in a fall in 0:10; beat Kaleb Schnurr in a decision, 12-6. Trageser , a junior, had a 10-7 record.

At 220 pounds: Darlyn Marquez beat Logan Smith (A-W) in a fall in 2:48; lost to Erick Olvera (S-O) in a decision, 6-4; beat DJ Lode (HMS) in a fall in 1:30.

Other Results

At 170 pounds: Cole Maxson lost to Trent Kruger (S-O) in a fall in 0:49; lost to Jayd Oayne (WL) in a fall in 4:19. Maxson, a senior, had a 19-15 record.

At 285 pounds: David Frank, a freshman, lost to Matt Naig (S-O) in a fall in 0:09; lost to Dalton Lode (HMS) in a fall in 1:43. Frank, a freshman, had a record of 3-8.