Lady Falcons breeze by Royals on road

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux girls’ basketball team gained sole possession of second place in the War Eagle Conference (WEC) race with an easy 56-24 win at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union in a game played in Remsen Jan. 30.

The 11th-ranked Lady Falcons were 17-1 overall but trailed Unity Christian for the league lead, and UC had the tiebreaker over the Lady Falcons by beating them.

Against MMCRU, two players tallied in double figures as Abbie Ericson had 14 points to lead the way, followed by Sophomore Emma Mace with 11.

Freshman Payton Schwiesow was next with nine.

West Sioux had 30 rebounds led by Ericson with 10.

West Sioux led big early with a 16-3 lead after eight minutes and 30-9 at halftime.

The Lady Royals did not go over 10 points in any quarter due to WS’ solid defense, which included 15 steals with seven players contributing at least one.

WS junior Taylor Rodenburgh scored four points and making it 1,070 for her career.

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: four points on 2-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempts, two assists and two steals.

Katey Koopmans: three points on 1-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, five rebounds and three steals.

Josie Mckee: two points on 1-of-1 all field goal attempts, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Kailey Bak: one assist.

Mace: 11 points on 4-of-10 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 2-of-3 free-throw attempts, one rebound, three assists and one steal.

Rodenburgh: four points on 2-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one blocked shot.

Samantha Salker: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts and two rebounds.

Meghan Danielson: two points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, one rebound and one blocked shot.

Syndey Reinking: four points on 2-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts.

Leah Rehder: one point on 0-of-1 field goal attempt and 1-of-2 free-throw attempts.

Emma McManaman: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, two rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Schwiesow: nine points on 3-of-6 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 3-of-7 free-throw attempts, five rebounds, one assist, two rebounds and one blocked shot.

Ericson: 14 points on 6-of-7 all field goal attempts, 2-of-3 free-throw attempts, 10 rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.

WS 16-14-15-11=56

MMCRU 3- 6- 9- 6=24