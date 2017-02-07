Lady Falcons reach 17 straight wins

By Steve Peterson

On a postponement Thursday, West Sioux girls’ basketball team rolled to a 71-29 win over Gehlen Catholic Feb. 2 in a War Eagle Conference game in Le Mars. This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 24.

The Lady Falcons, ranked 12th in Class 1A, moved to 18-1 overall, 10-1 in WEC games. They were in second place behind Unity Christian. The Lady Falcons’ only loss of the season was a 62-57 defeat to Unity Christian in the second game of the season so the West Sioux team had gained a 17-game winning streak.

Gehlen Catholic, a three-win team, started with a 4-0 lead but a 19-0 run by the Lady Falcons settled this one. The Lady Jays made a three-pointer for a 21-7 deficit after one quarter. The visitors led 41-12 at halftime.

The Lady Falcons shot well as they made 56 percent of their field goal attempts.

“We came out a little stagnant but then we put the pressure on and had the big run. Taylor Rodenburgh had a nice game with a double with 17 points and 12 rebounds,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay.

After Rodenburgh junior Abbie Ericson was next in scoring with 11 points.

Josie McKee, Emma Mace and Payton Schwiesow scored eight points each.

Reserves played most of the second half and did well, said McVay. They won the fourth quarter, 8-6.

Rodenburgh update:

With her 17 points Thursday, junior Taylor Rodenburgh stood at 1,087 career points for third place in WS girls’ basketball history. As of Feb. 2, Jade Lynn Vlotho, Class of 2013, leads with 1,181 career points; Bobbi McManaman, Class of 2009, 1,149 points; Rodenburgh had 1,087 points; Dana Weerheim, Class of 2012, 1,983 points and Stacy Schlumbohm, Class of 1997, 1,076 points.

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: three points on 1-of-1 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempts, one rebound, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

Katey Koopmans: six points on 3-of-3 all field goal attempts and two rebounds.

McKee: eight points on 4-of-7 all field gal attempts, two rebounds and one steal.

Kailey Bak: 0-of-1 field goal attempt and one rebound.

Mace: eight points on 3-of-7 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, two rebounds and one assist.

Rodenburgh; 17 points in 7-of-16 all field goal attempts, 1-of-7 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Samantha Salker: four points on 2-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt, one assist and one blocked shot.

Meghan Danielson: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, one rebound and one assist.

Sydney Reinking: three points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 three-point field goal attempts.

Leah Rehder: one rebound.

Emma McManaman: two rebounds and two assists.

Schwiesow: eight points on 4-of-5 all field goal attempts, three rebounds, four assists, four steals and one blocked shot.

Ericson: 14 points on 6-of-9 all field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, two assists, three rebounds and three blocked shots.

Team: 71 points on 31-of-55 all field goal attempts, 3-of-12 three-point field goal attempts, 6-of-8 free-throw attempts, 33 rebounds, 18 assists, 12 steals and six blocked shots.

WS 19-23-21-8=71

GC 7- 5-11- 6=29