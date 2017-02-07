to host ‘Phun Fest’ for youth

Plymouth County Pheasants Forever will be hosting PHUN FEST, a youth event on Feb. 11 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Century Hall in the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

Youth are invited, along with their adults, to try out a variety of games and outdoor recreational activities such as archery, shooting rifles, casting for fish, and making bird feeders.

Kids will win tickets at the games that they may then use to purchase items at the Phun Fest Store. All participants will be entered in a drawing for some really great prizes to help them enjoy the outdoors.

Since this is taking place during the dinner hour, there will be pizza for everyone, too.

People who register by 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 will be entered to win a special prize.

For more information about this or to register, contact Victoria DeVos with the Plymouth County Conservation Office at 712-947-4270 or vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us.