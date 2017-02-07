Foot Care Clinic set for Feb. 14

Nathanael Parish Health Ministry is offering foot care at Nathanael Lutheran, Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Anyone needing foot care is welcome to come.

Professional screening, assessment, education, and foot care treatment will be provided by Faith Kinkner, RN, who is trained and certified in foot care.

Treatment includes toenails clipped and filed, electric grinding of thick nails, corns; and calluses buffed, plus blood pressure. The cost is $25.

To register for the Foot Care Clinic, sign up on the sheet at the message board in the fellowship hall at Nathanael, or call the church office at 605-934-2351.