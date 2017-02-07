Bowling qualifying meet Feb. 14

West Sioux’s boys’ and girls’ bowling teams will compete at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet Feb. 14 in Le Mars at Sweet Sixteen Lanes. Bowling begins at 11:00 a.m.

At the Le Mars hosted tournament Jan. 28 the boys’ team had a score of 2,027.

Christian Maxson led with a Game One total of 191 pins, Game Two, 125 for a 316 total. Trayven Lidget had a 126-187 for a 313. Cody Egenes had a 145-149, 294; Alex Renken had a 140, 110 for a 250; Russell Coons had a 98-132 for a 231 and Zach Haire had a 98-97, 198.

The Falcons’ Baker round scores were: 113, 139, 138, 110 and 123.

The boys’ team record was 1-3 in dual matches.

Girls’ scores

At Le Mars Jan. 28 the girls had a total of 1,845 pins.

Hailey Pullman led with a 128-203 for a 341 score; Adrian VanDerZwaag had a 157-102, 259; Camyron Ballard had a 145-96, 241; Morgan Ballard had a 77, 104, 181 and Alyssa Renken had a 68, 109, 177.

Baker round scores were 100, 128, 131, 145 and 132,

Brian Engleman is the Falcons’ coach.