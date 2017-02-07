Free throws, clutch shooting save day for WS girls

By Steve Peterson

Remsen St. Mary’s came into the girls’ basketball game with West Sioux with 12 wins so the Lady Hawks figured to be a test for the winning streak of the Lady Falcons.

Thanks to a 25-15 edge in free-throw shooting the Lady Falcons passed the test, a 56-53 win Feb. 3 at Remsen. West Sioux was 19-1 overall and gained their 18th win in a row. This game was the second-closest contest in the winning streak.

“It was a battle. We needed a game like this. We worked through adversity which is a mark of a good team,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay.

A deeper bench helped the visitors immensely in the War Eagle Conference finale. Also freshman Shady Blankenship was up to the task of bringing the ball up the court against the R-SM defense.

“I was impressed with Blankenship how she handled the press and she made free throws,” said McVay.

Junior Taylor Rodenburgh led the way with 18 points.

Junior Abbie Ericson was next with 11 points.

Freshman Payton Schwiesow had nine points.

Rodenburgh made the game turning shot, a three-pointer from the wing for a 46-38 lead with 5:20 left.

“She had an off-shooting night but made the clutch shot,” said McVay of Rodenburgh.

The WS lead reached eight when Emma Mace and Rodenburgh combined for four free throws for a 50-40 margin at the five minute mark.

The Lady Hawks were not done by any means. After a seven-point deficit, Erika Strasser (12 points and a team best 11 rebounds) cut the lead to five, 51-46, with 3:09 left. Paige Willman, who tallied 21 points, cut it to three, 51-48, at the two minute mark.

A technical foul called on McVay led to two free throws by Haley Delperdang for a one point deficit and the ball out of bounds. But the Lady Hawks missed the go-ahead shot and were called for a foul the next possession.

Rodenburgh made two free throws on two trips for a 55-50 lead. Mace made one with 22 seconds left for a 56-50 lead. Hannah Loutsch (10 points) beat the buzzer with a three-pointer for the final margin.

The Lady Falcons knew this one would be no cakewalk win as the Lady Hawks are a sharp shooting three-point club and made six of 13 this night. It was 10-10 after eight minutes and a hoop by Katey Koopmans gave the Lady Falcons a 28-26 halftime lead. West Sioux led 40-36 after three quarters.

For the WEC race, Unity Christian took another step closer to the title with a win Friday for a 10-0 mark so the Lady Falcons were second at a 10-1 record.

WS 10-18-12-16=56

R-SM 10-16-9-18=53

WS Statistics

Blankenship: three points on 0-of-4 all field goal attempts; 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts; 3-of-4 free-throw attempts; one rebound, three assists and one steal.

Katey Koopmans: four points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts and one assist.

Josie McKee: six points on 3-of-4 all field goal attempts, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot.

Emma Mace: three points on 0-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempts, 3-of-6 free-throw attempts, five rebounds and one assist.

Rodenburgh: 18 points on 4-of-11 all field goal attempts, 1-of-6 three point field goal attempts, 9-of-10 free-throw attempts, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Meghan Danielson: two points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt, one rebound and one assist.

Emma McManaman: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, two rebounds and one assist.

Schwiesow: nine points on 3-of-8 all field goal attempts, 5-of-6 free-throw attempts, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ericson: nine points on 3-of-6 all field goal attempts, 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, five rebounds, one steal and three blocked shots.

Team: 56 points on 16-of-40 all field goal attempts, 1-of-9 three-point field goal attempts; 25-of-32 free-throw attempts, 26 rebounds, 11 assists, seven steals and five blocked shots.