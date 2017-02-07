Van Oort comments on sectional effort

West Sioux coach’s comments from Mark Van Oort on sectional wrestling Feb. 4, second place at West Lyon:

“The Falcons continue to put together a string of strong performances. We finished runner-up to a very solid Sibley-Ocheyedan (S-O) team and advanced into a regional dual against Grettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrside (Feb. 7). Finishing second is a true showing of how strong the team is throughout the lineup. I am very proud of how far we have come this season.

“We advanced six guys into the District Tournament Feb. 11 at Okoboji (located in Milford). With three freshmen and three sophomores going to district we have a lot to be excited for the future but these guys want it now. I see them getting better in practice every day. I see them more and more comfortable in tough matches, and I see them starting to understand how good they really can be. We are excited for Saturday,” said West Sioux Head Coach Mark Van Oort.

Van Oort’s comments on the individuals:

At 106 pounds: Adam Allard, champion, “Allard rolled though his competition and qualified for district with a 12-0 major decision in the finals against Jose Flores (S-O). Allard will build on this match for the district tournament. Wrestling a hard six minute match was important to Allard,” said Van Oort.

Dillon Lynott, champion at 113 pounds: Lynott had a break through day beating William Kooi (West Lyon) whom he had lost to earlier this season. Lynott was sharp and ready to go into the finals. When Lynott has everything clicking he is very hard to beat and Lynott showed this at sectional in picking up a fall in the finals (in 3:13) and Kooi had a 39-4 record. This is great time of year to be wrestling your best matches,” said Van Oort.

Kory Van Oort won the 138 pound title. “He picked up three falls and will make his second trip to the district tournament. This is as focused as I have ever seen Kory. He is excited to get back on the mat,” said Coach Van Oort.

Neddy Montes won the 182 pound title. “He won it with a fall in the final (over Christian Wolthuizen of Akron-Westfield in 5:41.). This kid (Montes) can wrestle. His brawling style is always a fan favorite. There is always a lot of action in his matches and I would expect that we will see more of the same this coming weekend,” said Van Oort.

Seth Salker was runner-up at 120 pounds to advance to the district tournament. “We will look at the final match as an area where we can find things to improve on but I also want to point out Salker’s semifinals match in which he showed pure determination to advance after getting caught in a cradle. It would have been easy to give up in that third period. Salker kept on fighting. True grit and determination,” said Van Oort. Salker beat Chase Verbrugge of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, in a decision, 8-5; Trey Schuck (S-O) in a fall in 5:01.

Trevor Schuller finished second at 152 pounds. Trevor Schuller lost a tough semifinals match to Sebastian Berg (A-W) but avenged two earlier losses to come home with second place. We knew going in Trevor would likely be the fourth seed and figured this is how the bracket would play out. Trevor wrestled as well as I have seen him all season. This will be his first trip to the district tournament and if he wrestles like this he may be making his first trip to the state tournament,” said Van Oort.

Brandon Schuller at 132 pounds; Kyler Bak at 160 pounds, Michael Trageser at 195 pounds and Darlyn Marquez at 220 pounds all finished third for the Falcons. “These guys know that if they keep working hard like they have all season long that these third place finishes will turn into first and second place finishes pretty fast. All these guys grew as wrestlers this season and they all get to come back for more next year,” said Van Oort.

David Topete was fourth at 145 pounds as was Cole Maxson at 170 pounds.

“Frank has had a great season and has been very instrumental in our tournament finishes. Maxson did not end his career on the note he had hoped for but hopefully he walked away from wrestling with things that will help him in life. It is always hard to see seniors lose ion the post-season,” said Van Oort.

David Frank finished sixth at 285 pounds. “It is a very tough 285 pound division. With two of the top eight 285 pounders in the state in our sectional we knew it would be tough. All season long Frank has tried to get experience that will help him next year and he did just that. He got to wrestle fourth ranked Matt Naig of S-O and that was an experience. Wrestling guys of that calibre helps you understand what you need to do. Frank knows that weights and more wrestling will get him there,” said Van Oort.