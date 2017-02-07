Union County Sheriff’s Office January 2017

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of January- 76

Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 35

You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.

Traffic Offenses

DUI 1st 12

DUI 2nd 3

DUI 3rd 0

DUI 4th 1

Driving w/suspend license 4

Driving w/revoked license 6

Driving w/o DL 2

Reckless Driving 4

Open Container MV 0

Citations 48

Warnings 96

Drug Offenses

Possession of Marijuana 6

Possession of Paraphernalia 8

Felony Drug Charges 7

Huffing/ingesting 6

Poss. of other substances 0

Theft Offenses

Burglary 2

Grand Theft 1

Petty Theft 4

Rape 0

Miscellaneous Charges

False Impersonation 2

Assault Simple 6

Assault Domestic 0

Poss. susp/revoked DL 2

Inmates Serving Time 9

US Marshal Hold 2

INS Hold 0

Other Misc. Charges 44

No Proof of Financial Resp 5

ND Border Hold 0

Agency Assist 25

Number of warrant arrests 20

Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 16

Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 24

Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month of December $33,749.97

911 calls 832

Admin. calls 5,350

Jail calls 1,284

Calls for service 1,031

Sheriff Dan Limoges

Elk Point, SD