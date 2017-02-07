Union County Sheriff’s Office January 2017

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of January- 76
Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 35
You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.
Traffic Offenses
DUI 1st 12
DUI 2nd 3
DUI 3rd 0
DUI 4th 1
Driving w/suspend license 4
Driving w/revoked license 6
Driving w/o DL 2
Reckless Driving 4
Open Container MV 0
Citations 48
Warnings 96
Drug Offenses
Possession of Marijuana 6
Possession of Paraphernalia 8
Felony Drug Charges 7
Huffing/ingesting 6
Poss. of other substances 0
Theft Offenses
Burglary 2
Grand Theft 1
Petty Theft 4
Rape 0
Miscellaneous Charges
False Impersonation 2
Assault Simple 6
Assault Domestic 0
Poss. susp/revoked DL 2
Inmates Serving Time 9
US Marshal Hold 2
INS Hold 0
Other Misc. Charges 44
No Proof of Financial Resp 5
ND Border Hold 0
Agency Assist 25
Number of warrant arrests 20
Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 16
Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 24
Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month of December $33,749.97
911 calls 832
Admin. calls 5,350
Jail calls 1,284
Calls for service 1,031
Sheriff Dan Limoges
Elk Point, SD