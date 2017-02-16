A-W’s still considering plans for third bond attempt

By Julie Ann Madden

On Feb. 6, the Akron-Westfield Facilities Committee asked fellow board members for a consensus on what projects should be on the school district’s third bond attempt and when should voters go to the polls.

Facilities Committee members are Nick Schoenfelder, Nick Mathistad and Cory Tucker.

Mathistad presented four financial options, three with bond scenarios and one without a bond, which is the scenario if voters reject a bond for a third time.

All bond proposals include utilization of both the Total Motors property and the current school building.

Omitted from these new bond proposals are the Elementary Classroom Renovations as this project will be completed during the 2017 Annual (Summer) Projects.

Bond Options

• Best Case Scenario: Full bond, $6.8 million. This would have the same projects as originally presented for a bond; however, it would be tweaked as some projects have been completed. This bond option would include a new track and two-story Activities Addition.

• Committee Recommended: $5.2 million bond. The outdoor track would be removed from the Bond Projects List and moved to the Annual (Summer) Projects List with a completion date in 2023.

Resurfacing of the New Gym & Indoor Track flooring would be a 2019 Annual Project and the Roofing Areas No. 3 and No. 4 would be done in 2021.

• Committee Alternate Suggestion: $2.9 million bond. The outdoor track project would be moved down to Year 2025 of the Annual (Summer) Projects and the two-story Activities Addition would be dropped from A-W’s Long Term Facilities Plans.

The New Gym/Indoor Track resurfacing and Roofing Areas project would be moved up a year to 2018 in the Long Term Facilities Plan and the Roofing Areas would drop back to 2021.

The Weight Room and Ag Renovations would be added to the Annual (Summer) Projects in two phases with 2018 and 2019 completion dates.

• Bond Does Not Pass: All projects would be completed using the approximately $700,000 the district receives annually in School Infrastructure Local Option (SILO) tax dollars, also known as “State Penny,” and Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) revenues.

The Locker Room Renovations would be added to Year 2023 projects along with a Science Addition for Year 2026.

Again, the Activities Addition would be omitted from the Facilities Plan and the school board would have to decide whether to consider building an outdoor track in 2029 or drop the project all together.

• A “hybrid” option the board discussed at this work session was to have a “middle ground” between the two $5.2 million and $2.9 million bond options. This would include having a one-story Activities Addition instead of the two-story addition. Later, this was estimated at $4.3 million.

Mathistad also noted his calculations included purchasing the Total Motors property and utilizing that building for Weight Room, Industrial Tech or Ag Renovation projects and repurposing those areas in the current school building.

Without the Total Motors property, the $2.9 million would “tie the board’s hands” in terms of expanding curriculum and offerings.

“Absolutely and quite honestly, the hybrid option wouldn’t work either (without the Total Motors property),” said Tucker.

Mathistad informed fellow board members construction costs increase about 6 percent annually.

For example, the new outdoor track project is estimated to cost $1.3 million now but in pushing it back to 2023, it’s estimated to cost $1.8 million then, said Mathistad. “You have to add escalation. It compounds your problem. The longer you push these things to the side, they don’t get any cheaper.”

Other things will also come up such as resurfacing the asphalt parking lot areas, he said.

Troubling Projects

“We’ve identified our needs,” said Mathistad. “There are a lot of ways to solve them or at least remedy them the best we can with the funds available.”

“The (outdoor) track is the big hot point,” said Tucker. “We may need it now but we’ll really need it then.”

The board was informed the committee had both six-lane and eight-lane outdoor track designs. One option with an elongated track eliminates the destruction and/or moving of the current grandstand and concession stand.

This would significantly cut the cost of the outdoor track project, said Schoenfelder, adding there would still be lighting and Americans with Disabilities Act handicap accessibility requirements.

“We’ve certainly tried to trim everything we feel is a need,” said Tucker. “The Activities Addition is probably arguable yet but still at the end of the day, the kids who are active in extracurriculars we know succeed. That’s just a proven fact.”

“What I struggle with (in stretching out the Facilities Plan from 2022 to 2029) is if you scale it down too far, you can’t vote for a bond every year or every five years,” said Mathistad. “It’s got to be in for the long haul. If you scale down too much, you’ve hamstrung yourself from the start and then only have available what funds the state votes for — State Penny (SILO). Then you’re really up against the fence.”

“Now, the vote may not have been passed a couple of times but you’re still in the game to get what we need for the kids,” said Mathistad.

SILO/PPEL Funding

A-W Shared Superintendent Randy Collins also informed the board the SILO “state penny” tax for school district expires in 2029. However, legislators are considering extending the tax another 20 years but Governor Terry Branstad has said he’d veto it because he wants a portion of the tax for water quality. A-W receives about $500,000 annually in SILO dollars.

Wind Turbine Project

There still is no solution for the district’s inoperable wind turbine. It appears the only solution will be for the district to cough up the money to dismantle and remove it, then remove its large concrete base and restore the land to its original condition.

Two years ago, the cost was estimated at $300,000, said Collins, explaining the Wind Turbine Project cost was not figured into these bond options.

There needs to be money set aside to get rid of the wind turbine, said Board Member Jodi Thompson. “It’s just deteriorating more. We need, as a board, to make a decision and be done with it. It’s not a pleasant decision but it needs to be addressed.”

Tucker thought with the $5.2 million bond option, the Wind Turbine Project could be included but it might have to be done in two phases.

The Wind Turbine Project would be an Annual (Summer) Project and probably have a high priority on the Long Term Facilities Plan, said Mathistad, suggesting the Outdoor Track Project be moved to 2024 and the Roofing Areas Projects be stretched out further. He noted the warranties are good until 2020 and maybe with a little maintenance, the projects could be pushed another four years or so.

The Long Term Facilities Plan’s projects are fluid — moving up and down in priority, he added.

Total Motors Property

The bus barn had not been part of the first two bonds — it was in the Long Term Facilities Plan as an Annual (Summer) Project with a price tag of about $960,000.

By purchasing the Total Motors property for a bus barn at $225,000, the district saves about $840,180 in new construction costs, according to Mathistad.

Last fall, the board members sought the Total Motors property because the current school property is landlocked and the property purchase provided affordable space for a bus barn.

However, more usage options, including the possibility of expanding curriculum offerings, have been brought forth. One idea is to use the Total Motors property to offer students training in welding, automotive and diesel mechanics, and vehicle body repair.

Board members heard an “Industrial Tech Center” proposal from local auto mechanic Bruce Schulte, who has previous experience in helping teach students trades. He gave the board members ideas of what they could do.

Another idea was to maintain A-W’s fleet of buses and vehicles plus lawn equipment inhouse, which is a cost-savings avenue.

“There are many different opportunities, endless possibilities with that facility there,” said Schulte.

Getting A-W students trade certifications by the time they graduate would give them the opportunity to enter the workforce at $30,000 – $50,000, said Collins.

“To get any sort of trade is such a value today,” said Tucker, adding he was concerned with the district’s liability for having students maintaining/repairing vehicles but the board could decide how much liability they wanted to assume.

“It’s another huge opportunity — just need to do research,” said Tucker, noting the bus barn was one of the lowest bond priorities, according to a survey conducted by school officials before the first bond vote in 2016.

The board members also discussed whether moving the Industrial Tech and Ag departments along with the Weight Room to the Total Motors property would just be “moving” or actually expanding the programs. The answer was not known at this point.

Board Member Deb Jordt asked if administration and/or committee members had talked with Industrial Tech and Ag faculty about their “dreams” for their programs since the board okayed the Total Motors property purchase. The answer was no.

“If we’re looking at facilities, we need to look at our programming,” said Jordt, suggesting faculty be contacted. She noted Science Teacher Joel Schroeder was interested in having a greenhouse — something that was in the first two bond proposals.

“Obviously, the bus barn is not a need for buses,” said Tucker, “but it is a need for us to address some of these (curriculum) options.”

“If it’s not used as a bus barn, we can repurpose the shop area, use it for education,” said Schoenfelder. “It gives us more opportunities for the district.”

At first, the board wasn’t thinking of space or curriculum issues in the school building, just a bus barn option, he said. “It’s become much more clear, more apparent that that building serves us as a very solid asset.”

At this point in time, we are at a standstill,” said Tucker. “We can’t do anything until we know if we have the Total Motors property — kind of in limbo.”

The board gave city officials time to find a business to purchase this property. Last month, city officials asked for more time.

Tucker clarified the Facilities Committee had never once said after the district bought it, they would give city officials more time. In addition, they said the district would give city officials access once they owned the property — not before.

He said it was a dispute between city officials and Total Motors that led to the no access. After the board’s January meeting, city officials have had access to show to prospective buyers.

“I don’t feel responsible for that — that they made the current owner upset,” said Tucker. “We are holding up our end of the deal, which quite honestly was a mistake on our part to ever make. We should have bought it, moved forward and utilized it, in my opinion.”

“We never bought a business out,” he added. “We bought a building that was empty. We need to make a decision on that before we can even have an architect go to work and get some numbers for us.”

Board’s Consensus

“This is a lot of information,” said Mathistad. “We’ve been working hours on it. We wanted to run through these (scenarios)with the board and give you some time to digest it and come up with questions or comments.”

“I feel as long as it’s academic, it has a better chance of passing than with the other (projects),” said Board Member Jodi Thompson, explaining she was repeating what she’d said before the original bond attempt.

“Personally, the Science Addition needs to happen,” said Schoenfelder who also agreed with Thompson. “Our locker rooms need to happen. They’ve been there 40 years.”

“If the bond doesn’t happen, you’ll have to do them anyway,” said Board Member Josh Martinsen.

“At this point, no one wants the (Bond Does Not Pass Option),” said Martinsen. “No one’s talking (Best Case Scenario) so you’ve narrowed it down some.”

“We’re showing some progress to the community,” said Thompson, “but also you don’t want to shut your own door going to (Committee Alternate Suggestion).”

“There’s still one very important piece that’s up in the air,” said Thompson, referring to the Total Motors property.

“That’s really beyond your control,” said Jordt.

Committee’s Consensus

“We’re going to have to go back and redraw these anyway,” said Tucker. “Instead of calling an architect and spending tons of money, we wanted to get input so we had a direction to go.”

Schoenfelder summed up the work session’s outcome as:

• June 27 was too soon to hold a bond election, and the only other date in 2017 is Sept. 12.

• To prioritize the projects with education first.

• Add the Wind Turbine Project back into the Long Term Facilities Plan and consider other long term maintenance needs.

• Add resurfacing the south driveway/parking lot to the list.

“Ideally we get to the point where the Total Motors property is the district’s or isn’t,” said Schoenfelder. “At that point, we’d bring the architect back in. Right now, just spit-balling so many options, we’d just be spending money whereas Nick, Cory and I are free.”

“Once we have the (Total Motors) decision, then we have a lot of great ideas,” said Schoenfelder. “We can work with a lot of professionals and get a good plan done.”

“We’re kind of at a stalemate,” said Tucker.

The board’s consensus was to postpone bringing any bond plan back to their regular meetings for a couple months — until after the Total Motors property ownership is finalized.

In the meantime, they felt they wanted to gather more information from faculty and tour other schools’ Industrial Tech centers.

Before they present a plan, they want to hold another work session to finalize it.

Bond Vote

The earliest it could be is Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Although 2018 school board bond election dates were not available at the work session, The Akron Hometowner found the dates are set by Iowa code.

According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Communications Director Kevin Hall, unless there are board vacancies on the ballot, school board bond election dates are:

• Odd Years: First Tuesday of February and April; the last Tuesday in June; and the second Tuesday in September; and in

• Even Years: First Tuesdays of February, April and December; and second Tuesday in September.

There is no limit on the number of bond elections a school district can hold, said Collins.

But the board didn’t want to keep “beating their head against a brick wall,” and felt it was time to make concessions the community wanted.

“We want to do it right,” said Tucker.

“The thing is we’re here today,” said Schoenfelder. “There will be other board members sitting in our seats, five years, 10 years down the road. They’ll go, ‘Why did they do that?’ Like we did and have on some projects. That’s why we’ve got to try to make the best decision today for what we know.”