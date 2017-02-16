Calling country school home in Richland

By Julie Ann Madden

A former Union County country school still looks like a school building when one drives through Richland, S.D. — with the exception of a TV antenna and satellite dish on its roof; a dog kennel in the yard and a large deck off the rear entrance.

It was nearly a year ago when Adam and Kirstin Carlson of rural Elk Point, S.D., purchased the two-room schoolhouse with the intent to renovate the basement apartment into their own residence.

However, another residential opportunity came up for them — a chance to live near her parents, Doug and Jeanne Hanson. They took that opportunity but continued with their plans to renovate the former Richland School, also known as “School No. 2” in Union County’s country school system.

They weren’t the first owners to use the schoolhouse as residential rental property as several previous owners have, too.

According to a Union County Assessor’s Office employee, the school, which was built in 1928, has been apartments for more than 25 years.

According to Union County Assessor’s Office records and Hometowner sources, during Hyperion’s dream to bring an oil refinery to Union County in the mid to late 2000s, this Richland School property, which had fallen on hard times, had been grabbed in a sheriff’s sale in hopes of giving the new owners a cash cow during Hyperion’s construction phase.

However, Hyperion never came and the property has been sold four times since 2009.

Last month Carlson told The Akron Hometowner, they were finishing up the renovations and seeking a tenant for the unique basement apartment.

All three apartments in the 1,680 square feet wooden structure are about 900 square feet in size. Each is a two-bedroom unit with one bathroom, a kitchen and living area.

The two main floor apartments still retain much of the original schoolhouse character, including the tin ceiling and hardwood floors, Carlson said.

The original wall which divided the main floor into two school rooms now divides the two main floor apartments, said Carlson.

The basement apartment may not have the schoolhouse’s visual character but it has its own uniqueness with typical 1920s-built foundation that lends itself to built-in display or storage areas, large walk-in closets and a T-shaped kitchen.

One of the best features of the Richland School property is that it sets on a whole acre of land on the western edge of the unincorporated town of Richland.

You get the best of both worlds — small town living out in the countryside, said Carlson. There’s room to plant a garden and plenty of quiet to enjoy sitting out on the deck watching nature with glimpses of farming in the nearby fields — some of the things you don’t typically find in town. On the other hand, residents get some of towns’ amenities including rural water service.

Plus, Richland is situated within a nice commute from both small towns like Akron, Westfield, Elk Point, and Jefferson and larger metropolitans like Sioux City and Sioux Falls, he said.

“It’s more in the country than in town which makes it really unique,” said Carlson.

And how often can one say “I live in a country school?”

Richland School

Historical Tidbits

Richland School District No. 2 was formed in the late 1880s.

According to school records found in the Union County Courthouse basement, there were 29 students enrollment in the Nov. 10, 1879 to March 20, 1880 school session. The average daily attendance per term was 23 with 17 of the pupils over the age of 12.

The children studied orthography, spelling, reading, writing, English grammar, arithmetic and geography.

County Superintendent of Schools was W.A.H. Fate and the “best” students in recitation, punctuality and deportment were Ida Smith, Charles Smith, Fanny Smith and Lewis Crill. The teacher was Dr. F.L. Bradley.

For the Nov. 21, 1881 – Feb. 10, 1882 term, Teacher E.E. Collins wrote, “As a school, it is the most studious, amacable (sic) and good attended (sic) I have ever known.” in his annual report to Superintendent Chas. Ericson.

Collins had 19 students enrolled with an average daily attendance of 16 with 13 students over the age of 12. The best students were Carrie Dickerson, Lewis Crill, Perry Chamberlain, Andrew Ellefson and Maggie Card.

The following summer session didn’t do well.

The May 22, 1882 to Aug. 22, 1882 term had an average daily attendance of only nine with just three pupils over the age of 12.

Teacher F. Smith reported, “School good as a whole. Attendance poor on account of sickness.”

Listed as “best” students were Delia Stoddard, Carrie Dickerson and Susan Snyder.

A School Clerk’s Annual Report, dated July 8, 1941, reported a nine-month school term in one of the two school rooms.

The report states, there was one two-room building with the building and site valued at $5,500 plus furniture and equipment valued at $975.

There were two women employed in this elementary and salary expenditures were $1,350.

The school’s population was 27 boys and 15 girls over age 6 and under age 17. In addition, there were 10 boys and three girls, ages 17 to 21 for a total census of 55 students.

There were no Kindergartners, three first graders; five second graders; five third graders; one fourth grader; six fifth graders; eight sixth graders; five seventh graders and four eighth grade graduates. Class was in session 172.5 days.

Total cash expenditures for current term expenses were $2,2921.31 and the total balance on hand was $344.94.

The school clerk was Edward Holden and chairman was Lowell Bennett.

According to the final school report, dated May 14, 1971 and found in the courthouse records, the total school district census was 92 children with the same number of boys and girls. This included 77 of legal school age (ages 6 – 20) and 15 children, ranging in age “Under 1 to 5.”

This report listed the district clerk as Clarence Kroeger.

Editor’s Note: There are many more years of school records on Richland School No. 2 and other country schools. The Hometowner just noted the first few and the last one in this article.