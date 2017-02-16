Question of the Week

By: Autumn Stowe

This week students and staff were asked “If you had $1,000,000 for a whole week, how would you spend it?”

Ean Beavers answered that he would, “Pay off his family’s debt, because then they wouldn’t have to worry as much.”

Josie Green responded that she would, “Buy her mom a new car because she needs one.”

Mr. Scott Johnson answered that he would, “Probably take a trip to Hawaii.”

Cade Walkingstick said that he was going to “Give all the money to Autumn Stowe because she interviewed me.”

Bryce Stowe claimed that he would, “Pay off his parents’ debt, buy a camper, a 2017 Dodge, a skiing boat, Yeezys, an RV, a yacht, and Kleenexes for Carson James.”

Mr. Eric Walkingstick said that he would, “Spend half on puppies, then let them all go at a nursing home, and spend the rest on $1 cheeseburgers from McDonalds to throw out of his car.”

Carson James responded that he would, “Buy the school and turn it into something cool.”

Brooklyn Gravenish responded that she would plan on, “Going on vacation with her family.”

Mason Mackey said that he would, “Spend a quarter on whatever I wanted, give half to charity, and spend the other quarter to buy a car, and put the rest in the bank to collect interest.”

Alayna Mullinix responded that she would, “Build a house, buy a car, and then give some to her parents.”