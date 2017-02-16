Senior Spotlight

￼

Jarett

Heyl

By: Maggie Brown

Jarett David Heyl, also known as Yarig, Lurch, and Jrat was born on September 29, 1998, at St. Luke’s in Sioux City, to Dave and Kim Heyl.

Yarig’s siblings are Amanda, Quinn, and Arlena.

His favorite pastimes are hunting, fishing, and hanging out with family and friends.

Lurch’s favorite sport is hockey. His favorite movie is Happy Gilmore.

Jrat’s favorite musicians are A$sap Rocky, Lil Uzi vert, J. Cole, and Fetty Wap.

His favorite saying is “wait it out” –Cody Hillrichs.

Jarett works in the office at Heyl Truck Lines.

Lurch’s goals after high school are to go to USD to major in business.

If he had any advice to give to underclassmen it would be to take classes seriously.

Jarett’s favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time is that he forgot it, and his favorite reason for being tardy is that it was Wednesday.

Yarig’s biggest regret about high school would be taking physics.

His favorite class is Art Independent.