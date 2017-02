MS Wrestlers host five wrestling teams

By: Natalie Harvey

The Akron-Westfield middle school wrestling team hosted Bishop Heelan, Elk Point-Jefferson, Kingsley-Pierson, West Sioux, and Woodbury Central on February 3.

For A-W wrestlers: Jader Briggs had 2 pins; Landon Vossberg had 1 pin and 1 loss; Riley Ericson lost 2 matches; Cade Walkingstick lost 2 matches; Bryce Jurgensen had 2 losses; Haden McMahon won by pin and had 1 loss; Carson James had 2 pins; Kyle Welch had 1 pin; Bryce Stowe had 1 pin and 1 loss; Tanner Derochie won by pin and had 1 loss; Jacob Hankins won by pin and had 1 loss; Garrett Rush lost both his matches; and Nola Schiering lost both her matches.