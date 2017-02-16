MS Wrestlers visit Westwood

By: Nicole Varns

On February 6, the Akron-Westfield middle school wrestling team traveled to Westwood to compete with Kingsley-Pierson, West Harrison, West Monona, and Westwood.

For A-W wrestlers: Bryce Jurgensen won 14-0 in his first match and lost 5-7 in his second match; Jader Briggs won by pin in both of his matches; Landyn Vossberg won by pin in his first match and lost 0-10 in his second match; Riley Ericson lost by pin his first match and won by pin his second match; Carson James won by pin and then lost by pin in his second match; Haden McMahon won by pin in both of his matches; Bryce Stowe lost by pin then came back and won by pin in his next match; Tanner Derochie won by pin in his first match and then won 9-0 in his second match; Kyle Welch lost 10-14 then came back and won by pin in his next match; and Nola Schierling won by pin in her match.