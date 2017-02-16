MS Girls sweep opponents

By: Ean Beavers

On February 6, the A-W middle school girls dominated in both of their games with West Sioux.

The 7th grade girls destroyed Falcons by a score of 43-8 The top three scorers were Taryn Wilken with 12 points, Chloe Colt with 8 points, and Natalie Nielsen also with 8 points.

In the 8th grade game, A-W won 20-15. The leading scorers were Mckenna Henrich with 9 points, Elise Knapp with 6 points, and Tori Nemesio with 3 points.

Great job girls!

By: Nicole Varns

On February 3, the 7th and 8th grade girls hosted Remsen St. Mary’s.

Leading the 7th grade girls where Taryn Wilken with 8 points and Chloee Colt and Natalie Nielsen with 4 points each. A-W won 16 to 6.

The 8th graders were also victorious, with a score of 34-24. Leading the scorers were McKenna Henrich with 13 points, Hailey Wilken with 3 points, Elise Knapp with 7 points, Megan Meinen with 2 points, Chloee Colt with 7 points, and Natalie Nielsen with 2 points.