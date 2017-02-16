Dance Team prepares for Annual Concert

By: Kaberly Coyle

The AWHS Dance Team will be performing their annual dance concert on Tuesday, March 14, in the Old Gym. Dancers will be performing all of the dances they have been working on throughout the year.

The team will showcase dances they learned at their dance camp during the previous summer, along with their award winning state routines.

The concert will feature the popular Mom’s and Dad’s dances, the COED dance, the light show, and the dance camp dances performed by the younger dancers.

The night will conclude with a slide show of pictures and videos of the dancers throughout the year, along with a farewell to the senior Dance Team members and managers: Kaberly Coyle, Jessica Delgado, Jessica Hansen, McKenna Kutz, Makayla Swancutt, and the managers Maggie Brown and Madison Hemmelrick.