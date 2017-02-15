Producers are encouraged to sign-up for Cost Share

Funds are available this spring for producers in Northeast Plymouth County to demonstrate voluntary water quality improvement efforts in the Deep Creek Watershed.

This current grant is set to expire on June 30, 2017, with efforts for a new grant to be placed for an additional three years. Funds are available through the demonstration project for No-Till, Subsurface P-Placement (P-Band) and terraces.

In addition, there are funds available through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Applications can be submitted throughout the year, however, they are only allocated once a year; this year the deadline is March 17, 2017.

This RCPP program typically pays more, but is used for more permanent practices. Some of the conservation practices that are being paid through this project include: terraces, grassed waterways, cover crops, no-till and strip-till farming, conservation crop rotation, bioreactors, constructed wetlands and nutrient management.

The payment rates are based on 75% of the incurred costs associated with practice implementation, instead of the typical 50% cost share that is offered.

If there is additional practices on these applications, such as cover crops, P-band or N-Inhibitor (N-Serve), the likelihood of the application becoming approved is greater.

We are still taking applications for fall practices as well, said Natural Resources Conservation Service Watershed Coordinator Kristi Silverthorn.

Current

Cost Share Rates:

No-Till: $10/acre

P-Band: $10/acre

Terraces: 50% cost share; must also sign up for cover crops, N-Serve, or P-Band (40 acre min.) through Deep Creek Funds.

Funding for RCPP terraces are different.

Cover Crops: $25/acre

N-Serve: $5/acre (fall application only)

We encourage everyone in the watershed to stop in and sign up, improve water quality and meet me, said Silverthorn.

If you’re interested in creating an application or have any questions, please feel free to call our office (712-546-8858 Ext. 3, or stop in and talk to Kristi.