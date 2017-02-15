Changes in covering high school championships detrimental to kids

Editor’s Note: This editorial is courtesy of Russ Mitchell, The Dickinson County News. It has been edited to fit this space.

Where will you be watching this weekend’s high school state wrestling tournament?

If you’re not lucky enough to be sitting in the bleachers at the state tournament in Des Moines, you may not be seeing at all — especially if you were planning on watching it from the couch in your Akron or Westfield living room.

Why? Because the Iowa High School Athletic Association sold the rights to video and sound to The Iowa High School Sports Network — even the local sports writers will not be able to record “their” kids matches.

Furthermore, the IHSAA sold the broadcast rights to CSN Chicago. The Comcast network isn’t an option to watch anywhere in Northwest Iowa. It doesn’t sound like it’s even an option in Des Moines.

That brings us to the Iowa High School Athletic Association, a disappointing broadcast rights agreement and a decision to modify press coverage for hands down the most intense sporting event in the state.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association couldn’t manage – or even afford to manage – its portfolio of sports without lining up a broadcast partner for football, basketball, wrestling and other events. That’s why it established a relationship with the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN).

The IHSSN isn’t a charity. No one would take on such a huge undertaking and agree to lose money on the endeavor. They own the exclusive rights to video and sound of basketball teams that reach Wells Fargo Arena, of football teams advancing to Cedar Falls or of kids who reach the state wrestling tournament.

To protect its investment, the IHSSN appears to have influenced a few changes as part of its agreement with the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

• Still photographers are going to be moved from the edge of a wrestling mat to a spot behind a barrier a few feet back.

• Print reporters used to cover the state wrestling meet from a media table in the arena. The IHSSN’s new plan relocates them to a sequestered area with TVs, tables and a PA system.

That creates more room for exclusive video and television production, but if sports writers don’t hear a public address announcement in the media room or if an excited coach jumps in front of him or her during a near fall, local hometown newspapers are going to suffer.

• And, who do sports writers have to go through to get state tournament credentials now? The Iowa High School Sports Network.

He or she will have a press pass to be in the arena but they expect most of their reporting from in front of a IHSSN signal in a media room – it’s a signal that’s hard to find in a vast majority of the state, by the way. That aspect of the athletic association’s IHSSN agreement might be the most disappointing.

The IHSSN consultants handed the television rights for high school championship events to CSN Chicago. As football fans who had to stay behind this fall already know: “You must be a cable, DirectTV or Dish Satellite subscriber with the CSN package” to even stream the event over your computer.

Put another way, the Iowa High School Sports Network has an agreement with a broadcaster that doesn’t reach a large part of the state. It controls the credentials for the very print reporters who could at least bring the story back to blacked-out regions of the state. And, it’s rearranging the furniture at Wells Fargo Arena in a way that makes it harder for people like sports writers to cover great kids and bring the news back home.

The IHSSN is invested in the event. To them, it’s business.

The state’s sports writers are invested in the kids. To them, it’s personal. They shouldn’t have to move one inch from the arena floor. Not one inch.

We ask our readers to contact the Iowa High School Athletic Association and our local IAHAA representatives listed below. Ask them to work with local media sources so local media sources can cover hometown athletes:

IHSAA Board of Control

Chairperson: Gary Ross, Johnston, 2017

Vice-Chairperson: Greg Darling, Humboldt, 2021

Treasurer: Rollie Wiebers, Charter Oak-Ute, 2018

Dr. Craig Scott , Chariton, IASB, 2017

David Herold, Waukon, 2017

Tom Keating, Xavier, Cedar Rapids, 2018

Russ Reiter, Oskaloosa, 2019

Rod Earleywine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2020

Dr. Ryan Wise, ex-officio, DOE Class A

Northwest Representative Council Members

Lynn Evans, Superintendent, Alta-Aurelia, 2018

Marty Fonley, Superintendent, Algona, 2019

Steve Grond, Superintendent, Boyden-Hull, 2020

Ryan Kramer, Superintendent, West Sioux, 2021