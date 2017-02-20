Rose Elizabeth Nygard, 98, of George, Iowa, formerly of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center.

Funeral Service was Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Rexwinkel – Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa.

Rose Elizabeth Korwes was born on January 9, 1919 in Roselle, Iowa to Henry and Anna (Meiners) Korwes.She was baptized on January 11, 1919 at The Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle, Iowa. During WWII, Rose moved to Des Moines where she worked at an air craft defense plant making manifolds. She there met Otto (Kenneth) Nygard, and the two were united in marriage on June 2, 1945 in Worthington, Minn. They then made their home in Akron, Iowa. Rose primarily stayed home taking care of their three children: Jean, Linda, and Richard. She also worked at JC Penney’s as a waitress. Ken passed away on September 22, 1963. Rose moved to Elk Point, S.D. for a short time before moving to South Sioux City, Neb. She lived in her home until the age of 94, and then moved into the Good Samaritan Center in George, Iowa.

Rose was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in Akron, Iowa. She enjoyed watching TV, especially the Food Channel, and traveling to visit family across the continental United States and Hawaii. She was also a terrific cook and will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Rose is survived by her three children: Jean Schmidt of South Sioux City, Neb., Linda (Randy) Ping of Sheldon, Iowa, and Richard (Connie) Nygard of Honolulu, Hawaii; 9 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two brothers: Joe Korwes of Des Moines, Iowa and Gilbert (Mary Lou) Korwes of Spirit Lake, Iowa; a sister, Tillie Mathiason of Pomeroy, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken; brothers: Harold, Ben, Henry, and Albert Korwes; and sisters: Mary Jennewein, Loretta Fillman, Lillian Westphal, and Katherine Hinners.