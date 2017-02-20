Irene V. Ludwigs, 91, of Akron, formerly of Le Mars, passed away February 10, 2017 at the Akron Care Center. Funeral Services were 10:30 am Wednesday February 15, 2017 at Le Mars United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Okitakoyi Michel Lundula officiating. Burial followed at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars assisted Irene’s family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Irene was born September 29, 1925 in rural Hinton, Iowa to Oswald H. & Viola (Peters) Muecke. She was baptized on April 4, 1926 and confirmed on April 17, 1938 in Hinton. Irene graduated from Hinton High School in 1943. Irene married George H. Ludwigs on January 16, 1946 in Hinton. The couple enjoyed polkas, dancing, the county fair, parades and attending family athletic events, and concerts. Irene especially loved playing cards, shopping and quilting.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Jerry) Renken of Beresford, S.D. and Marianne Meister of Le Mars, Iowa; son, Brian Ludwigs of Bronson, Iowa; grandchildren, Danny (Trisha), Davey, and Dicky Renken, Scott (Bobbi) Meister, Greg (Kelli) Meister, and Janet (Chris) Nees, Sunnie and Miles Ludwigs; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Katerina, and Nikita Renken, Tylar, Simon, Rebecca, Katie, Zoey, Kaylee, and Olivia Meister, Allen, Annabelle and Alexi Nees.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and brother, Elmer Muecke.