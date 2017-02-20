Scouting Exira-EHK

By Steve Peterson

Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton (Exira-EHK) Lady Spartans stand between Akron-Westfield and their first trip to the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament at the Mapleton (Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto) Regional Final. The game is at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27. A-W has a 19-4 record.

The Lady Spartans have a record of 22-1, their only loss to Shenandoah, 64-60. They average 65.8 points per game, shoot at 40 percent from the field and 31 percent for three-pointers. The Lady Spartans make 72 percent of their free-throw tries.

Their leading scorer is Sophia Peppers with 363 points, 16.5 points per game average. The junior also leads the team in rebounds with 170 and steals with 70.

Peppers has made 143-of-266 all field goal attempts, 10-of-35 three-point field goal attempts and 67-of-81 free-throw attempts. She has 55 assists and 14 blocked shots.

Kealey Nelson, a junior, is the second-leading scorer at 298 points, 13.5 points per game average. She has 109 field goals made in 252 attempts; 4-of-12 three-point field goal attempts and 76-of-107 free-throw attempts. She has 107 rebounds, 27 assists, 69 steals and six blocked shots.

Senior Maggie Rasmussen has 259 points, 11.8 points per game average on 98-of-231 all field goal attempts, 47-of-133 three-point field goal attempts to lead the team, 16-of-29 free-throw attempts. She has 70 rebounds, 54 assists and 54 steals.

Senior Mara Burmeister has 253 points, 12 points per game average on 90-of-234 all field goal attempts, 44-of-125 three-point field goal attempts, 29-of-35 free-throw attempts. She has 41 rebounds, 50 assists and 47 steals.

Senior Rachel Walker has 96 points, 4.6 points per game average on 32-of-95 all field goal attempts, 17-of-46 three-point field goal attempts and 15-of-22 free-throw attempts. She has 34 rebounds, 16 assists and 21 steals.

Exira-EHK High School is located in Elk Horn and the students attend sites in Audubon and Shelby counties.

Next game: the winner between A-W and Exira- EHK will play Feb. 27 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the Class 1A quarterfinals, time yet to be announced.