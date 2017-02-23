Question of the Week

By: Ean Beavers

This week students and staff were asked “If you could be anyone or anything in the world what or who would you be?”

Alayna Mullinix, a freshmen, answered, “myself, because I’m happy with who I am!”

Danika Smith, a junior, responded, “Santa Claus, so I can make children happy.”

Junior Michael VanderMeulen answered, “A cat.”

Derek Myers, a junior, answered, “Myself, because why would I want to be anybody else?”

Chase Stowe, a Sophomore, answered “Myself, because I’m amazing.”

Mason Mackey, a senior, answered, “I would like to be a turtle.”

Hailey Wait, a sophomore, said, “Coach Stick, because he is so motivated and kind hearted.”

Payton Green, a junior, said “Michael Jackson.”

Schon Mack said, “Superman, so I can give the people of Akron hope.”

Go ahead and ask yourself, how would you answer this question?