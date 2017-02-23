MS Girls continue their winning ways

By: Natalie Harvey

The middle school girls basketball team played against Siouxland Christian on February 9.

The 7th grade team won 36-27. They were led by Chloee Colt with 7 points; Megan Meinen with 2 points and 5 rebounds; Aubie Hartman with 2 points; Taryn Wilken with 6 points; Natalie Nielsen with 6 points and 4 rebounds; Sabrina Gutierrez with 8 points and 3 rebounds; Alissa Hughes with 2 points; Kailey Jackson with 2 points; and Jadin Hartman with 4 points.

The 8th grade won 50-10 and were led by Hailey Wilken with 8 points; McKenna Henrich with 28 points; Tori Nemesio with 2 points; Elise Knapp with 6 points; and Sabrina Gutierrez with 2 points.

By: Josie Green

On Monday, February 13, the 7th grade girls basketball team played two quarters against Remsen St. Mary’s with a victory of 18-15. Leading the team was Cholee Colt with 8 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds; Sabrina Gutierrez added 6 points, 1 steal, and 1 rebound; and Natalie Nielsen with 4 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots.

In the second game, playing with the combination of the 7th and 8th graders, the Westerners defeated Remsen St. Mary’s by a score of 25-18. Leading the team was Elise Knapp with 13 points, McKenna Henrich with 6 points, Natalie Nielsen with 3 points, Chloee Colt had 2 points, and Megan Meinen 1 point.

By: Josie Green

On Thursday, February 16, the 7th grade basketball girls team played Hinton with a victory of 44-30. Leading the scorers were Natalie Nielsen with 14 points and 3 rebounds; Sabrina Gutierrez with 10 points; Chloee Colt with 6 points; Taryn Wilken with 4 points and 6 rebounds; Alyssa Hughes and Megan Meinen both scored 4 points; and Aubie Hartman with 2 points, 7 rebounds, and took 2 charges.

In the second game playing with a combination of 7th and 8th graders, the Westerners defeated Hinton by a score of 42-14. Leading the team was Hailey Wilken with 13 points; Natalie Nielsen with 8 points; Taryn Wilken scored 6 points; Tori Nemesio, Aubie Hartman, and Chloee Colt each scored 2 points; and Elise Knapp and Sophie Knuth both had 4 points.