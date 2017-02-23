MS Wrestlers compete at Central Lyon

The Akron-Westfield middle school wrestlers traveled to Central Lyon for a wrestling meet on February 10. It was a tough meet with many teams A-W has not faced this season.

Akron-Westfield’s wrestling were: Tanner Derochie with 3 wins; Carson James with 2 wins and 1 loss; Landon Vossberg with 2 wins and 1 loss; Bryce Jurgensen with 1 win and 1 loss; Jader Briggs with 1 win and 2 losses; Haden McMahon with 1 win and 2 losses; Garrett Rush with 1 win and 2 losses; Cade Walkingstick with 1 win and 2 losses; Kyle Welch with 1 win and 2 losses; Riley Ericson with 3 losses; Jacob Hankins with 3 losses; Nola Schierling with 3 losses; and Bryce Stowe with 3 losses.