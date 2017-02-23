MS Wrestlers travel to Le Mars

By: Casey Wall

The Akron-Westfield middle school wrestlers attended a wrestling meet on February 14 at Le Mars High School.

The schools in attendance included Akron-Westfield, Lawton-Bronson, Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbine, Ridge View, River Valley, MVAO, and West Monona.

Akron-Westfield’s stats in the end were: Jader Briggs with 3 wins; Landon Vossberg with 2 wins and 1 loss; Riley Ericson with 3 losses, Garrett Rush 3 losses; Tanner Derochie with 2 wins and 1 loss; Jacob Hankins with 3 losses; Kyle Welch with 1 win and 1 loss; Haden McMahon with 3 wins; Bryce Stowe with 1 win and 2 losses; Nola Schierling with 3 losses; Bryce Jurgensen with 2 wins; Cade Walkingstick with 3 losses; and Carson James with 1 win and 2 losses.

It was a very good day for wrestling.