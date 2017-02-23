Jackson gains win at state Berg, Martinsen go 0-2

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield seniors Sebastian Berg, Daniel Martinsen and Montana Jackson all made it to the State Individual Wrestling Tournament to cap their careers but Jackson gained the only win.

“They had some tough draws but everyone who makes it to state is tough,” said A-W Head Coach Dustin Meinen. “It was special for them to end their careers at state.”

Their Results

At 152 pounds: Berg lost to Tyler Van Houten, of Panorama, in a first-round fall in 4:27. He lost to Michael Olsen, of Lake Mills, in a fall in 2:17. Berg had a 33-15 record.

At 170 pounds: Martinsen lost to Tanner Sloan, of Alburnett, in a fall in 0:54 and lost to Nick Haynes, of Missouri Valley, in a decision, 5-0. Martinsen had a record of 29-11.

At 285 pounds: Jackson opened with a win over Jake Hulton, of Interstate 35, in a decision, 5-1. He lost to Kyler Schott, of North Linn, in a fall in 2:15. Jackson lost to Chase Arends, Dike-New Hartford, in a fall in 4:58. Jackson was 1-2 for the state tournament and had a 27-7 record.