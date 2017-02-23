WS hails champion: Adam Allard, Kory Van Oort finishes second

By Steve Peterson

On Saturday, West Sioux 106-pounder Adam Allard added his name to the school’s list of top-of-the-podium placers with a 5-2 decision over Cobe Siebrecht, of Lisbon, in the Championship Match at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Allard, a freshman, finished the season with a 50-1 record.

“Allard wrestled very smart,” said WS Head Coach Mark Van Oort. “We had scouted Siebrecht well and knew he was best on top so choosing neutral before the third period was huge.”

“Allard was confident going into the third period,” he said. “He had won a lot of matches starting in the neutral position in the third period and got the near fall with 1:20 to go and had to ride him tough.”

When the end of the third period came so did a half-century wait for the Falcons.

It was in 1965 — 52 years ago — when West Sioux, then a fairly new school, had its first champion, 112-pounder Len Liston.

“I was a champion four times as a youth wrestler but it is much tougher in high school,” said Allard, who has been on the mat since third grade. “I had wrestled Siebrecht in youth wrestling and beat him. I knew he was a long kid and you could not go underneath him.”

“I knew I always wanted to be a state champion,” said Allard at a welcome home event Sunday.

“To become a State Champion is so hard,” said Van Oort. “There are only 42 state champions crowned each season and to do it as a freshman is remarkable.”

“And he is only the second state champion in program history that makes it more special,” he added.

The coach said the Falcons put an emphasis on wrestlers’ fun as well as competition in the practice room.

Earlier Matches

On Feb. 17 in the semifinals, Allard had earned a 3-0 win over Daniel Kimball, of Don Bosco-Gilbertville, and in the second round he beat Caden Jones, of Lake Mills, in a decision, 7-1.

Allard started the tournament in dominating fashion with an 11-2 major decision win over Zane Ziegler of Underwood.

On Sunday, the coach’s first Falcon state champion was hailed for his achievement. State qualifiers, led by Allard, got a ride through Hawarden on two fire trucks.

Van Oort’s Runner-Up

WS had two participants in the Grand March Saturday night, the showcase event at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Falcons had a second chance for a state championship Saturday night a few weight classes later as sophomore Kory Van Oort made the finals at 138 pounds.

After two close wins, Van Oort lost a third period battle to Kaleb Krall, 48-2 record, of Wapsie Valley, 1-0.

Earlier bouts saw Van Oort start the tournament with a win over Cael Boehmer, of Lake Mills, in a major decision 9-0; he beat Duke Kyle, of Missouri Valley, in a tight 2-1 decision. He earned another one-point win over Austin Leonard, of Louisa-Muscatine, as he pulled out a 5-4 win in the semifinals Friday to advance to the finals. Van Oort had a 44-7 record.

“Kory had a phenomenal second half of the season,” said his coach and father. “He only lost twice. Finishing second is always bittersweet. You’re on the podium and you are honored for that but then you hear someone else’s name called as state champion.”

“Kory is focused so he won’t be happy until his name is called as state champion,” said the coach. “We know the gaps we have to work on in the next 365 days.”