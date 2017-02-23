Lynott, Montes ousted in two rounds at state

By Steve Peterson

For West Sioux’s Dillon Lynott, a freshman, and Neddy Montes, a sophomore, the Class 1A State Individual State Meet ended their wrestling season after two rounds Feb. 16.

The state tournament was held at Wells Fargo Arena.

At 113 pounds: Lynott lost to Brennan Brown, Westwood, in a fall in 3:01; and to Camarillo Uvaldo, Postville, in a fall in 5:12. Lynott finished with a 34-17 record.

At 182 pounds: Montes lost to Garret Sims, Iowa Valley, in a fall in 1:58; and to Bodie Garnier, Sumner-Fredericksburg, in a fall in 1:08. Montes finished the season with a record of 17-12.

“They’re a freshman and a sophomore and they have the perfect blueprints on what it takes to get to the podium,” said Van Oort.

Team Finish

West Sioux had 42 points for 11th place in Class 1A.