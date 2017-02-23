Rodenburgh’s shots, team play send WS to Regional Final

By Steve Peterson

Paced by a 35-point effort by junior Taylor Rodenburgh, West Sioux’s Lady Falcons advanced to the Class 2A Region No. 2 Final with a 66-55 win over Woodbury Central before a home crowd Feb. 17.

The ninth-ranked Falcons improved to 22-1 overall and moved on to face unbeaten and top-ranked Treynor on Feb. 20 at Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove in Ida Grove for a chance to play in Des Moines Feb. 27 or 28. The Monday clash was after Hometowner press deadline.

On Feb. 17, Woodbury Central led 29-26 at halftime — but not for long.

“That was the moment when you realize Rodenburgh was going to take over,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay. “She has done a great job all year of not trying to do too much. She stepped up.”

“As a coach you say, ‘I don’t know if that is really a great shot,’” he said. “A great player like that steps up and makes a great shot.”

“They (Woodbury Central) battled for the first half and hats off to them,” said McVay. “We did not execute the game plan real well but we stuck with it.”

“We went on a big run starting with that shot by Rodenburgh,” he said. “We just kept building. We played better defense, rebounded well and got in good position — and that is what we did better in the second half.”

Junior Abbie Ericson was the second-leading scorer with 11 points.

Sophomore Emma Mace had seven points while freshman Payton Schwiesow had six.

“She (Ericson) was coming off sickness, too,” said McVay. “She was not quite 100 percent but she played well the whole game and she battled through it. She stepped big and got some buckets underneath when we needed them.”

Rodenburgh also led the Lady Falcons with 12 of their 33 rebounds.

“It felt good. We worked hard,” said Rodenburgh.

“We’ll just play it like any other game on Monday,” said the junior.

WC Put Up A Battle

WS made 20-of-31 free-throw attempts and kept the Lady Wildcats’ rally bids from coming too close.

“They started to chip away but when it got to one minute to go, you take that deep breath,” said the coach. “They (WC) battled to the end. They were a well-coached team and they have been to state. They started out 3-6 and turned their season around and had won five straight coming in.”

But West Sioux still has the ace in its back pocket, who is now the school’s second leading points scorer in girls’ basketball five-player history.

“We got the ball to Rodenburgh,” said McVay. “They realized Rodenburgh was really feeling (the shooting touch). She was ready to go. To put up 35 points in a game like that is huge.”

“As their coach (Matt Jenness) said, ‘when Rodenburgh scores like that, who can beat you.’ She just stepped up and took over. She has the ability to do that,” he said.

“We have other girls who still are threats,” said McVay. “They can chip in with six or seven points. Payton Schwiesow had seven points tonight and Emma Mace had a few buckets.”

McVay: It’s The Team

McVay is in his first year as head coach of the girls’ squad with assistants Andrea Andersen and Karen Engleman.

All the honors should go to the Lady Falcons’ players, he said after the latest win.

“It’s really about the girls,” said McVay. “To see the girls succeed and win 21 games in a row after the tough loss to Unity Christian –”

“We battled the whole year and we have beaten some good teams,” he said. “We beat West Lyon (who lost in the regional semifinals).”

“To see the success for them — that is what it is all about,” said McVay. “You are in it to see the kids succeed. To see them in that moment, play that well when they needed to and to see them after the game and how excited they were.”

“No one was thinking about ‘me,’” he said. “They were happy for each other. That it is an awesome team to be a part of.”

“We have built a culture where it is not about individuals,” said McVay. “It’s about the team about sticking together. We have done that all year. I could not be happier for them. It’s not about me or any other coaches; it’s about the girls. We have the opportunity to play a game to go to state – what more can you ask for,” said McVay.

On Treynor

“Treynor is undefeated,” said McVay. “They have a good program. They’re undefeated.”

“We have nothing to lose,” he said. “Like Akron-Westfield, we’re going down to play higher ranked teams with better records. You get to go out and play the game and get to see how good you can be.”

WS, A-W: Special Years

“Both us and A-W (19-4 record) are trying to punch our tickets to play at Des Moines together,” said McVay. “That would be great for Northwest Iowa. (If we get to go) we’ll both be down there supporting each other.”

“To watch each other play in the state tournament is a thrill,” he said. “We can show that we have a couple of really good teams in Northwest Iowa that people don’t know about. Hopefully we can get down there and show both have great basketball teams.”

WC 12-17- 8-18=55

WS 12-14-18-22=66

NOTE: West SIoux lost to Treynor in the Regional Championship game, 74-52, Feb. 20