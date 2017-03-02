Care Center achieves highest rating: five stars

By Julie Ann Madden

“We are among the best facilities in the state!” current Akron Care Center Inc. Administrator Alan Bruinsma told The Akron Hometowner Monday.

“Akron Care Center rates as a ‘5’ out of 5-Star facilities on the CMS Nursing Home Compare,” he said, adding the local nursing home had moved up from a 4-Stars rating in February.

In addition, the Akron Care Center has a state-inspection “survey” history of being a “4-Stars” rating,” he said. “In fact, it has had that rating for several years.”

“We are a 5-Stars in Quality Measures,” said Bruinsma, explaining Quality Measures include Short and Long Term measures of residents’:

• Pain

• Pressure Ulcers

• Vaccinations

• Medications such as Anti-psychotics, Hypnotics and Anti-anxiety

• Falls

• Urinary Tract Infections

• Bowel & Bladder Control and Catheters

• Restraints

• Needs increase for Activities of Daily Livings

• Weight and

• Depressive Symptoms.

“We have a full census and a long waiting list of those that want to reside at Akron Care Center,” said Bruinsma. “When an apartment opens up, it is quickly occupied from our waiting list and/or area hospitals. “

“A couple of weeks ago, we had two apartments come open,” he said. “They were filled within a couple of days of coming open. We had two community members in the hospital that we helped.”

“Akron Care Center’s average call light response is between 1:40 and 2:30 minutes on a daily basis,” said Bruinsma. “To put this in perspective, call light response, by regulation, is supposed to be under 15 minutes. Our staff does an excellent job of responding to the needs of our residents in a very timely way.”

“The staff provide compassionate and high-quality service to our residents,” Bruinsma said. “They are dedicated to our residents. We are very proud of the employees at Akron Care Center.”

“I would describe Akron Care Center as a place that I would be more than happy to have my parents live,” said Bruinsma. “We have a beautiful campus that is state-of-the-art and provide beautiful care to match the beauty of our building.”

According to the Nursing Home Compare website, there were no specific incidents which resulted in a state inspector coming to investigate since Sept. 25, 2014.

For a tour of the Akron Care Center, call 712-568-2422 or stop by.