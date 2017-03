Individual Event Speech shines with 23 I Ratings

Posted March 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

This past Saturday, A-W students received 23 I ratings and three II ratings at District Individual Events Speech held at West Lyon High School. Congratulations Westerners! Charlie Anderson–Acting–I Jack Anderson–Acting–I McKenna Kutz–Acting–I Laken Mullinix–Acting–I Cameron Wahlberg–Acting–I Autumn Stowe–After Dinner Speaking–I Makayla Swancutt–After Dinner Speaking–I Eric Cottrell–Improvisational Acting–I Hailey Wait–Literary Program–I Emmy Knuth–Poetry–I Cameron Wahlberg–Poetry–I Max Anderson–Prose–I Maggie Brown–Prose–II Aaron Hartman–Prose–I Kayla Johnson–Prose–I Megan Swancutt–Prose–I Kailee Tucker–Prose–I Eric Cottrell–Public Address–I Mason Mackey–Public Address–II Emmy Knuth–Solo Musical Theatre–I Nick Schnell–Solo Musical Theatre–I Nash Lininger–Spontaneous Speaking–I Nash Lininger–Storytelling–I Hannah Rivera–Storytelling–I Chloe Skogman–Storytelling–II Marlene Zamora–Storytelling–I

