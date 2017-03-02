A-W FFA Students had Successful Sub-Districts

By: Autumn Stowe
On Tuesday, February 21, students from the A-W FFA competed against eleven other schools at the FFA Sub-District contest at Unity Christian High School.
All A-W contestants are moving onto Districts, which will be held on March 4.
Results are as follows: Lily Kenny competed in Creed Speaking and received a 1st gold; Daytona Foley, Alyssa Musel, Sydnie Clark, Alyson Ten Napel, Cori Main, Levi Hemmelrick, and Kendra Ericson participated in Conduct of Meetings and received a 2nd gold; Callie Henrich, Danika Tindall, Cody Hillrichs, Aaron Hartman, and Brendan Kroksh participated in Parliamentary Procedure and received a 1st gold; Autumn Stowe participated in Public Speaking and received a 1st gold rating; Laken Mullinix participated in Job Interview and received a 2nd Gold rating; All freshmen took the Greenhand test and received gold ratings; Callie Henrich, Brendan Kroksh, Aaron Hartman and Cody Hillrichs took the Chapter Test and all received Gold ratings.
Congratulations to all FFA members and good luck at Districts!
You must be logged in to post a comment.