A-W FFA Students had Successful Sub-Districts

By: Autumn Stowe

On Tuesday, February 21, students from the A-W FFA competed against eleven other schools at the FFA Sub-District contest at Unity Christian High School.

All A-W contestants are moving onto Districts, which will be held on March 4.

Results are as follows: Lily Kenny competed in Creed Speaking and received a 1st gold; Daytona Foley, Alyssa Musel, Sydnie Clark, Alyson Ten Napel, Cori Main, Levi Hemmelrick, and Kendra Ericson participated in Conduct of Meetings and received a 2nd gold; Callie Henrich, Danika Tindall, Cody Hillrichs, Aaron Hartman, and Brendan Kroksh participated in Parliamentary Procedure and received a 1st gold; Autumn Stowe participated in Public Speaking and received a 1st gold rating; Laken Mullinix participated in Job Interview and received a 2nd Gold rating; All freshmen took the Greenhand test and received gold ratings; Callie Henrich, Brendan Kroksh, Aaron Hartman and Cody Hillrichs took the Chapter Test and all received Gold ratings.

Congratulations to all FFA members and good luck at Districts!