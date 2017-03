Posted March 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

The 7th Girls Basketball Team Members are: (front row) Kailey Jackson, Marinda Moore, Natalie Nielsen, Taryn Wilken, Sabrina Gutierrez, (back row) Megan Meinen, Jadin Hartman, Aubie Hartman, Chloee Colt, and Sydney Parks.

