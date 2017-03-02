MS Girls Finish Season with a Split

By: Ean Beavers

On February 21, the middle school girls ended their basketball season.

The 8th grade ended their season with a perfect record, defeating MMC-RU 31-21. The top scorers were McKenna Henrich with 13 points, Elise Knapp with 9 points, and Megan Meinen 4 points.

The 7th grade girls suffered only their second loss of the year to a talented MMC-RU team by a score of 36-17. The top scorers were Aubie Hartman with 6 points, and Megan Meinen and Sabrina Gutierrez each had 3 points.