Question of the Week

By:Kaberly Coyle
This week students and staff were asked “What is your favorite season of the year and why?”
Makayla Swancutt, a senior, responded, “Fall, because of the pretty colors, we are still excited to be in school, pumpkin everything, and football season.”
Juan Sanchez, a junior, said, “Spring, perfect temperatures, perfect weather, and GOLF.”
Courtney Waterbury, a junior, answered, “My favorite season of the year would be summer because I enjoy getting tan, there is plenty of time to spend time with friends and I get to play softball.”
Conner Anderson, a junior, said, “Summer, we have no school.”
Jordan Neubrand, a junior, said, “Fall because I get to watch football and wear cute fall clothes.”
Max Anderson, a junior, said, “Spring. Because it’s when golf starts and the weather isn’t too hot or too cold.”
Alyson Ten Napel, a sophomore, said, “Fall because of the trees’ colors and picking pumpkins!”
Callie Henrich, a senior, responded, “Summer, because there is no school and you get to hang out with friends, have campfires, and go to the lake.”
Michael Ford, a senior, said, “Summer. Because there is no English class in summer.”
Courtney Tillman, a senior, replied, “Summer because you can tan, hang with friends whenever, swim, go on vacation, and best of all no school.”
Emmy Knuth, a junior, said, “Winter, because the bugs go back to the fiery pit where they belong.”
Bailey Davis, a senior, said, “Summer…. Because their is warm weather and the sun is usually shining and that means I will be tan! :)”
Aaron Allard, a senior, responded, “Spring because it has perfect weather and baseball season starts.”
Ann Hedlund, a senior, responded, “Summer because my favorite thing to do is go boating!”
McKenna Kutz, a senior, said, “Fall, because the weather is just right and the colors of the leaves are beautiful!”
Now ask yourself, what is your favorite season.
