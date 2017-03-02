Question of the Week

By:Kaberly Coyle

This week students and staff were asked “What is your favorite season of the year and why?”

Makayla Swancutt, a senior, responded, “Fall, because of the pretty colors, we are still excited to be in school, pumpkin everything, and football season.”

Juan Sanchez, a junior, said, “Spring, perfect temperatures, perfect weather, and GOLF.”

Courtney Waterbury, a junior, answered, “My favorite season of the year would be summer because I enjoy getting tan, there is plenty of time to spend time with friends and I get to play softball.”

Conner Anderson, a junior, said, “Summer, we have no school.”

Jordan Neubrand, a junior, said, “Fall because I get to watch football and wear cute fall clothes.”

Max Anderson, a junior, said, “Spring. Because it’s when golf starts and the weather isn’t too hot or too cold.”

Alyson Ten Napel, a sophomore, said, “Fall because of the trees’ colors and picking pumpkins!”

Callie Henrich, a senior, responded, “Summer, because there is no school and you get to hang out with friends, have campfires, and go to the lake.”

Michael Ford, a senior, said, “Summer. Because there is no English class in summer.”

Courtney Tillman, a senior, replied, “Summer because you can tan, hang with friends whenever, swim, go on vacation, and best of all no school.”

Emmy Knuth, a junior, said, “Winter, because the bugs go back to the fiery pit where they belong.”

Bailey Davis, a senior, said, “Summer…. Because their is warm weather and the sun is usually shining and that means I will be tan! :)”

Aaron Allard, a senior, responded, “Spring because it has perfect weather and baseball season starts.”

Ann Hedlund, a senior, responded, “Summer because my favorite thing to do is go boating!”

McKenna Kutz, a senior, said, “Fall, because the weather is just right and the colors of the leaves are beautiful!”

Now ask yourself, what is your favorite season.