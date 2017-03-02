Treynor ends WS girls’ 22-win season

By Steve Peterson

Unbeaten and second-ranked Treynor proved to be as tough as their reputation when their girls’ basketball team ended West Sioux’s dreams of the state tournament with a 74-52 win over the Lady Falcons in the Class 2A Regional Final Feb. 20.

Treynor (25-0 record), opened up a two-point lead after one quarter to 46-30 after three quarters at Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek- Ida Grove in Ida Grove. Treynor played Van Meter in the state quarterfinals Feb. 27.

The Falcons ended the season with a 22-2 record.

Konner Sudman led the Cardinals with 25 points and three others tallied in double figures.

Treynor dominated the rebounds, 33-20. Ericson led the WS effort with 11 rebounds.

“They are definitely a good team,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay, praising the Treynor girls. “They are well-coached, fundamentally sound and play extremely hard.”

“Through the first quarter we kept it close because we handled their pressure but after that it was a different story,” he said. “Their pressure got to us and we started turning the ball over.”

“They have five good players on the court plus they are all a threat to score and they move the ball extremely well,” said McVay. “They made a high percentage of their shots (felt like everyone went in) and if they did miss, we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”

“Hats off to them, they are a good ream that has had a great season,” said McVay.

Abbie Ericson led the Lady Falcons with 24 points.

Taylor Rodenburgh tallied 13 points.

Payton Schwiesow had eight points.

“Our team had a tremendous year,” said McVay. “We finished 22-2 and had a 21-game win streak before the loss to Treynor.”

“I am extremely proud of how far the girls came throughout the year and the cohesiveness they had at all times,” he said. “We beat some really good teams and had a lot of fun throughout the season.”

“It makes me really excited for next season because we return everyone,” said McVay. “I am just happy to see the girls have the success they did because it is about them and it always will be.”

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts.

Katey Koopmans: 0-of-1 field goal attempt and one steal.

Josie McKee: four points on 2-of-5 all field goal attempts, one rebound and two assists.

Emma Mace: three points on 1-of-9 all field goal attempts, 1-of-5 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Rodenburgh: 13 points on 4-of-7 all field goal attempts, 3-of-5 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Schwiesow: eight points on 4-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Ericson: 24 points on 7-of-13 all field goal attempts, 10-of-11 free-throw attempts, eight rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

Team: 52 points on 18-of-45 all field goal attempts, 4-of-14 three-point field goal attempts, 12-of-14 free-throw attempts, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, nine steals and one blocked shot.

WS 17-11-12-12=52

TC 19-24-23- 8=74

Rodenburgh leading scorer

With her 13 points against Treynor at the regional final game Feb. 20 Taylor Rodenburgh became the all-time leading scorer for West Sioux girls basketball.

Rodenburgh has 1,176 points to edge Jade Lynn Vlotho, Class of 2013, who had 1,174 points. Bobbi McManaman, Class of 2009, is now third at 1,149 points; Dana Weerheim, Class of 2012, is fourth at 1,083 points and Stacy Schlumbohm, class of 1997, is fifth, at 1,076 points.

“She accomplished that as a junior which is a great accomplishment for her,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay.