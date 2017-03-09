Neil and Erin Staniszewski of Brookings, S.D., are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Blair Priscilla Staniszewski. Blair was born at Brookings Health System on Jan. 5, 2017. She weighed 10 pounds 3 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

Welcoming Blair at home was Easton Staniszewski, age one and a half.

Blair’s grandparents are Mike Hasenbank, Elk Point, S.D., Jo Trobaugh, McCook Lake, S.D., and Tom and Kathy Staniszewski, Marshall, Minn. Great-Great-Great-Grandparents are Joyce Hasenbank and the late Wilbur Hasenbank, Westfield, and Phyllis Taveirne of Marshall; the late Glenn and Priscilla (Doty) Groethe of Elk Point; the late Jacob and Joyce Newton and the late Eugene and Margaret Staniszewski.