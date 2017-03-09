Question of the Week

By: Maggie Brown

This week students and staff were asked “What is your favorite type of music and why?”

Jared Black, a senior, said, “Country, because its relaxed.”

Hayli Wetrosky, a discovergartener, said, “Pop, because of the beat.”

Elise Coyle, a discovergartener, said “Pop, because its good.”

Brice Hansen, a kindergartener, said, “I do not know.”

Dylan Steen, a senior, said “Country, cause I do not like swear words.”

Shellby Kunkel, a freshman, said “Pop, good songs.”

Spanish Teacher Mrs. Vreeman said “Romantic, just to know the meaning of love.”

Shaylee Siebens, a sophomore, said “Pop, I just like it.”

Shiloh Steen, a junior, said “Country, I like how it shows a story.”