Question of the Week

By: Maggie Brown
This week students and staff were asked “What is your favorite type of music and why?”
Jared Black, a senior, said, “Country, because its relaxed.”
Hayli Wetrosky, a discovergartener, said, “Pop, because of the beat.”
Elise Coyle, a discovergartener, said “Pop, because its good.”
Brice Hansen, a kindergartener, said, “I do not know.”
Dylan Steen, a senior, said “Country, cause I do not like swear words.”
Shellby Kunkel, a freshman, said “Pop, good songs.”
Spanish Teacher Mrs. Vreeman said “Romantic, just to know the meaning of love.”
Shaylee Siebens, a sophomore, said “Pop, I just like it.”
Shiloh Steen, a junior, said “Country, I like how it shows a story.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.