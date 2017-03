Posted March 9, 2017 at 7:06 pm

The MS Wrestling Team Members are: (front row) Cade Walkingstick, Kyle Welch,

Tanner Derochie, Haden McMahon, Bryce Stowe, Carson James, (back row) Riley Ericson, Nola Schierling, Jacob Hankins, Garrett Rush, Landyn Vossberg, Bryce Jurgensen, and Jader Briggs.

