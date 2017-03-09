A-W Dancers Perform on All-Iowa Honor Dance Team

By: Kaberly Coyle

On Saturday, March 4, five members of the A-W Dance Team were selected to perform on the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team.

They, along with over 250 other dancers from high schools in Iowa, performed at the 3A championship game.

Auditions for this team were held back in August, for either pom or kick.

A-W dancers performing were seniors Kaberly Coyle, Jessica Hansen, and Makayla Swancutt, along with juniors Cassie Hansen, and Jordan Neubrand.

The performance was broadcast live on IPTV and can be viewed on their website.

A-W Dancers who performed on the All-Iowa team are: Jillian Hyer, Makayla Swancutt, Kaberly Coyle, Jordan Neubrand, Cassie Hansen, and Jessica Hansen.